Plymouth Argyle can clinch their promotion to the Championship this weekend.

Steven Schumacher's side are top of League One and a victory against Burton Albion at Home Park on Saturday would secure their place in the second tier.

Which Plymouth Argyle players are out of contract this summer?

James Bolton

Defender James Bolton signed a two-year deal when he joined Argyle from Portsmouth in 2021, meaning he's now in the final months of his contract at Home Park.

Due in part to injuries, the 28-year-old has been limited to just 22 appearances in total and only eight this term.

Niall Ennis

Niall Ennis has enjoyed a fantastic season for the Pilgrims and is surely a player they will hope to lock down once promotion is secured.

The forward, who is out of contract in the summer, has bagged 13 goals and seven assists in 2022/23.

Brendan Galloway

Having signed an 18-month extension last January, Brendan Galloway's time at Home Park will come to an end this summer unless circumstances change.

The versatile defender has struggled with injury issues during his time at the Devon club - limiting him to just 18 appearances this term and only 40 in total.

Conor Grant

Conor Grant is a long-standing member of the Plymouth squad, having joined from Everton in 2018, and is in the final months of the contract extension he signed in 2021.

The midfielder's contributions this term have been limited but he's proven time and time again for the Pilgrims what a quality operator he is in the midfield.

Ryan Hardie

Plymouth have held talks with Scottish frontman Ryan Hardie but a new deal has not yet been confirmed.

The hope will be that promotion will help to convince the 26-year-old, who has 17 goals this term and 49 in total for Argyle, that Home Park is the right place for him.

Danny Mayor

Danny Mayor penned a two-year contract extension with Argyle in 2021 meaning he is on course to become a free agent this summer.

When fit, the 32-year-old has been a regular fixture in Schumacher's side this term as they've closed in on promotion to the second tier.

Adam Parkes

23-year-old goalkeeper Adam Parkes has served as Callum Burton's backup since Michael Cooper's injury but is still yet to make his senior debut for Argyle.

He is out of contract this summer, which leaves the Devon club a decision to make over his future.