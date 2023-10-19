Highlights Swindon Town's performance this season has been exciting, as they currently sit sixth in the league and have scored 29 goals in 12 games.

Last season, Swindon struggled to find the back of the net, but their squad changes have greatly improved their goal-scoring capabilities.

Former players Jonny Williams, Cian Harries, Morgan Roberts, Harry Parsons, Mo Dabre, George Cowmeadow, and Oscar Massey have all moved on to different clubs after being released by Swindon.

Swindon Town have been one of the most exciting teams to watch in League Two, this season.

The Robins currently sit sixth in the league and have scored 29 goals in 12 games, including three games in which they scored five or more goals.

This is quite the contrast to last season where they only found the back of the net 61 times in the whole 2022/23 league campaign; they're currently on pace to nearly double that.

This can be put down to a large shift in the makeup of the squad. Swindon released eight players at the end of last season, and the players that they brought in to replace them have done a more than adequate job.

But who are those former Robins players, and how what are they doing now?

1 Jonny Williams

Williams was one of the marquee names that were part of Swindon's 22/23 squad.

He was with the club for the last two League Two seasons and was a key contributor in the final third - adding 23 combined goals and assists. He also managed to, mostly, stave off injury concerns that have plagued him for a lot of his career.

After moving on from Town, he joined fellow fourth tier side Gillingham. His minutes haven't been as guaranteed and he's yet to get off the mark with goals or assists in the league.

2 Cian Harries

The Welsh defender was sparsely used during his time with the club. He featured in three of Swindon's 46 league games, two of them were starts.

A move away from the Robins suited all parties, and he is now playing for Aldershot in the National League, where he has scored two penalties in the last three games.

3 Morgan Roberts

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder joined the club for an unknown fee from Banbury United, last summer.

Roberts didn't make an appearance for Swindon during his tenure at the club and was loaned out in February of this year to Aldershot where, again, game time was limited.

Since being released he has joined Brackley Town.

4 Harry Parsons

Parsons was involved in a spate of non-league loans last season, and that's where he's ended up after being released.

He was a temporary part of Banbury, Chippenham Town, and Farnborough's seasons, and he permanently joined Maidenhead United, in the National League, in the summer.

5 Mo Dabre

The Italian player is one of the many on this list who barely played in Town's red kit over their tenure.

Dabre did feature twice in the Football League Trophy, last season, playing every minute of the games against Crystal Palace under-21s and Plymouth Argyle.

The 20-year-old joined Chelmsford City in the summer.

6 George Cowmeadow

The 19-year-old is a product of the Wiltshire side's academy system.

Cowmeadow made the step up to the first team last summer but didn't make one league appearance for the club. He made various moves to non-league clubs through the 22/23 campaign but clearly didn't impress as he is yet to find a team, after being released.

7 Oscar Massey

Massey has been on a very similar path to Cowmeadow. The 19-year-old came up from the youth team last summer, went on loan to a few different clubs across the various steps of English football, and hasn't been able to find a permanent home to play football at since being released by Swindon.