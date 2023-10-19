Highlights Jason Knight has impressed since his £2 million transfer to Bristol City, making 11 appearances and being voted the club's player of the month.

After narrowly missing out on the League One play-off spots last season, it was once again time for change as Derby County saw a number of faces come and go during the last transfer window.

Despite bringing in a whopping 14 players, including the likes of Martyn Waghorn and Sonny Bradley, there were seven players that bid farewell to Pride Park as the Rams looked to rebuild for another shot at promotion.

Derby County - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Jason Knight Bristol City Permanent (fee involved) Krystian Bielik Birmingham City Permanent (fee involved) David McGoldrick Notts County Permanent Curtis Davies Cheltenham Town Permanent James Chester Barrow Permanent Richard Stearman Solihull Moors Permanent Kwaku Oduroh Rochdale Loan

We take a lot at how the departed players are getting on in their new surroundings:

1 Jason Knight

Knight's departure came as no shock with the Ireland international attracting a host of interest from Premier League and Championship clubs in recent windows.

Knowing that his place in the International setup was likely at risk if he continued to play in League One, the 22-year-old made the switch to Bristol City where he'd be playing under former Derby manager Nigel Pearson.

Knight has impressed since his £2 million transfer, making 11 appearances for the Robins and being voted the club's player of the month in August.

2 Kristian Bielik

The former Arsenal youngster decided to make a permanent move back to Birmingham City last summer, after spending the entirety of the 2022/23 season on loan there.

The Polish international has made 11 appearances for the ambitious Blues and recently found out he'll be working under Wayne Rooney, who he played at Derby County, after his shock replacement of John Eustace.

3 David McGoldrick

35-year-old McGoldrick was a key player in the Rams play-off push last season, scoring 25 goals in 45 appearances under Paul Warne in all competitions.

A fan favourite at Pride Park, McGoldrick was offered a new deal to resign with the Rams, but when boyhood club Notts County came calling, it was an offer the Irishman could not refuse in what was described as a 'spiritual' move by Warne.

As expected, McGoldrick has hit the ground running in League Two, scoring six goals in 12 appearances whilst forming an unstoppable partnership with County striker Macaulay Langstaff.

4 Curtis Davies

Curtis Davies' departure was a sore one to take for Derby fans with the centre-half regarded as somewhat of a legend at Pride Park.

With his contract having come to an end in the summer transfer window, the 38-year-old made the switch to Cheltenham Town.

With eight appearances to his name so far for the club, the Robins currently sit bottom of League One, but despite his club's poor form, Davies recently earnt himself a well-documented, shock call up to the Sierra Leonne National Team for the first time.

5 James Chester

After an injury troubled spell at Pride Park, Chester was released on a free transfer in the summer.

The former Welsh international is now plying his trade in League Two with 14th-placed Barrow where he has since made eight appearances.

6 Kwaku Oduroh

After a lack of first team appearances for Derby, Oduroh was sent out on loan to Rochdale in the National League.

The 20-year-old has made 10 appearances for the club so far as they look to return to the EFL following their relegation last season.

7 Richard Stearman

Like Oduroh, Stearman now plays his football in the National League, following the end of his contract in the summer.

The centre-half has been a crucial figure at the heart of the Solihul Moors defence. They sit third in the table, one point off the automatic promotion spots.