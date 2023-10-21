Highlights Cardiff City has undergone a significant transformation since narrowly avoiding relegation last season, with a renewed sense of ambition and direction.

The club conducted major squad surgery in the summer, clearing out players who couldn't meet the new standards set by manager Erol Bulut.

Some of the players who left Cardiff City on a permanent basis have found success at their new clubs, while others have struggled or remained without a club.

Cardiff City resembled a club in dire need of revolution and a monumental change in philosophy for quite some time.

Ever since their controversial relegation from the Premier League in the 2018/19 campaign, they simply seemed to fluctuate from disaster to disaster, regressing at an alarming rate year on year.

The nadir, of course, came last season as three separate managers all came and went as Cardiff only narrowly staved off relegation to League One, a consequence that would’ve doubtlessly proved catastrophic from all angles in the capital of Wales.

Indeed, had Reading not received their fatal points deduction for falling foul of EFL regulations then the Bluebirds would’ve taken their place in the third-tier for the first time in two decades.

Understandably so, then, fans had feared for what loomed on the horizon this time around, but the renewed sense of ambition and direction at the club from top to bottom has dispelled any such worry as Cardiff now hold fresh designs of competing at the opposite end of the table.

Many factors can be attributed to their early-season success, and it’s undeniable that the significant squad surgery that was conducted across the summer has played an instrumental role in precisely that.

It’s little surprise that the likes of Aaron Ramsey, Dimitros Goutas and Manolis Siopis have all elevated the squad thus far, but Cardiff also had to clear out the squad and sanction exits for those deemed incapable of matching the refreshingly-lofty standards of popular new boss Erol Bulut.

Cardiff City - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Max Watters Barnsley Permanent (fee involved) Mark Harris Oxford United Permanent Gavin Whyte Portsmouth Permanent Dillon Phillips Rotherham United Permanent Tom Sang Port Vale Permanent Ryan Allsop Hull City Permanent Sheyi Ojo KV Kortrijk Loan Isaak Davies KV Kortrijk Loan Joel Bagan Zulte Waregem Loan Ollie Denham Dundee United Loan Eli King Morecambe Loan Jack Simpson Without Club Permanent Connor Wickham Without Club Permanent

And how exactly have those players fared since departing the Cardiff City Stadium on a permanent basis? Have the Bluebirds been left red-faced or vindicated?

Let’s take a look…

1 Connor Wickham

Wickham is yet to find another club after leaving Cardiff following the expiration of his short-term deal.

Just one goal from 12 outings left plenty to be desired, though, and that coupled with his notorious injury record means he’ll likely have to take a trip down to League One or even League Two to get back in action.

2 Tom Sang

The ex-Manchester United prospect was the first individual to find pastures new this summer, dropping down to League One with Andy Crosby’s Port Vale.

He’s barely pulled up any trees but, akin to how he often was at Cardiff, he’s been steady and reliable enough and has featured in every league match to date.

3 Gavin Whyte

So too has Whyte, although more questions need to be poked in his direction.

The winger, who typically divided opinion among punters in South Wales, has done exactly that upon his move to League One too, having also played every match for his new side.

Portsmouth are flying high at the minute, but he’s not directly contributed to that too much and is yet to notch a goal or assist in league action.

More will be expected from a player that has credit in the bank at that level.

4 Dillon Phillips

We’re transitioning from two bonafide regulars to one who has instead been confined to the substitutes bench in Phillips - and there’ll be no arguments with that considering Rotherham United possess Viktor Johansson at their disposal.

Still, it’s a stark fall from grace for Phillips, who had previously imposed himself as City’s first-choice between the sticks at different stages and doesn’t look like forcing his way into contention for his new club anytime soon.

5 Mark Harris

Back to a player who was released and subsequently dropped down a division - an intriguingly-common trend here - Harris has enjoyed a modest opening few months to his time at Oxford United.

The versatile forward has three goals in eight matches for the high-flying U’s, but he hasn’t found the back of the net since bagging a brace in their 2-1 triumph at Derby County in the middle of August.

6 Max Watters

The same can be said for Watters, really, although he joined Barnsley for an undisclosed fee instead of being released.

Watters spent the second-half of last season on loan with the Tykes and proved a useful option from the bench as they reached the play-off final, and he’s performed in a similar capacity this term.

Two goals and two assists apiece amid only six starts isn’t a bad return, but it’ll still take a lot more to make Cardiff think twice about their decision to cut their losses.

7 Ryan Allsop

It’s interesting that the only two players that Cardiff discarded over the summer that have since remained in the Championship are both goalkeepers, although Allsop has held a more prominent than Phillips.

The ex-Ram reunited with former-Derby County assistant Liam Rosenior at Hull City in the transfer window’s twilight and has carved himself into the side more recently, usurping Matt Ingram to emerge as the Tigers’ first-in-command between the sticks.