The one positive thing about Norwich City not being in the play-off mix is the fact they will have been able to ramp up preparations for next season already.

That extra time to prepare should serve David Wagner and key recruitment figures well as they look to strengthen their squad.

Although some Norwich supporters will want to see the back of some of their first-teamers, they will be keen to see others stay and this is why they need to take a look at their players whose contracts expire during the summer of 2024.

They won't want to risk the possibility of losing some of their key players for free, not just because the departures of their top stars would leave a huge void that would need to be filled but also because they would lose out on a lot of revenue.

In their Canaries' potential quest to invest as much as possible without breaking profit and sustainability rules, how much they will be able to spend will be dictated by the amount they bring in.

If they can sell some of their key players before they leave for free or tie them down to long-term contracts, that can only be a positive for Wagner's side.

Looking ahead, we take a look at those who see their deals at Carrow Road expire next year.

Goalkeepers - Tim Krul

Krul will be 36 when his contract expires, but goalkeepers often enjoy longer careers than outfield players and that could be crucial for him if he wants to extend his stay in Norfolk.

With Angus Gunn currently a regular starter though, it wouldn't be a surprise if see the Dutchman leave if Gunn stays put.

The latter has been linked with a move to Rangers though, so the goalkeeping department is definitely one to keep an eye on.

Centre-backs - Ben Gibson

30-year-old Gibson has only made 23 league appearances this term and will have been frustrated not to have won more game time, so it will be interesting to see whether he moves on in the summer.

If he doesn't and his game time continues to be limited next term, it wouldn't be a shock if he opts to leave the club on the expiration of his deal next year if he's offered an extension.

Full-backs - Dimitris Giannoulis, Sam McCallum, Max Aarons

Giannoulis and McCallum can be real assets for the Canaries when they're at their best and this is why it will be interesting to see who wins the left-back spot next term.

Both will want to be playing every week, so one of them could potentially be sold this summer with Bali Mumba set to return to Carrow Road as well, giving Wagner another option down the left.

Aarons, meanwhile, may not be short of interest when the next window comes along with the club reportedly open to selling him. He was linked with a move to Manchester United earlier this season.

Midfielders - Jacob Sorensen and Przemyslaw Placheta

Sorensen has been a positive contributor for Norwich this term, with his ability to operate in several positions likely to be handy next term too.

It's a shame he's spent so much of the campaign on the sidelines, but he may have the chance to make up for lost time next season and the Canaries have the chance to extend his deal for a further 12 months if they wish to activate that option next year.

In terms of Placheta, the fact his loan spell at Birmingham City was disrupted by injury problems is a real shame because he could have been a regular starter on the left-hand side, with both Jeremie Bela and Kristian Pedersen exiting St Andrew's last year.

He may need to enjoy a successful pre-season if he wants to force his way into Wagner's plans.