Middlesbrough have secured a play-off place going into the final round of Championship fixtures next week.

Michael Carrick’s side have hit a bump in form in their last few games, losing their last two.

However, Boro are fourth and well clear of the chasing pack behind them.

Regardless of the result in their final clash of the regular season, the team will finish fourth in the standings.

Who is set to leave Middlesbrough as a free agent in 2024?

Here we look at the players who are running into the final year of their current contracts with the club…

Dael Fry

Fry has been with the club since coming through the ranks of the academy system in 2014.

The 25-year-old has been an important figure in the team this season, making 30 league appearances.

With a year remaining on his current contract, it would come as a surprise if Boro didn’t seek an extension at some point over the next 12 months.

Paddy McNair

McNair is in his fifth season at the Riverside, where he has proven an important figure over the years.

The defender has made 29 league appearances this season, and has fallen down the pecking order under Carrick.

However, an extension between now and a years’ time could still be on the cards.

Martin Payero

Payero has spent the season out on loan with Boca Juniors, where he has scored four from 20 appearances.

It is unlikely that his time with Boro will be extended beyond his current contract, with his future at the club up in the air going into the summer transfer window.

Marc Bola

Bola has fallen back down the pecking order this season, with injuries hampering his progress under Carrick.

The 25-year-old has made just 25 league appearances, including only nine starts, meaning his future at the club could be in doubt going into the final year of his current contract.

Matt Crooks

Crooks has scored seven and assisted six goals from 36 league appearances for the team this season.

The forward has proven a versatile asset for the club and has played an important role in helping Boro secure a top six finish.

But his long-term future at the Riverside will be in doubt going into the final year of his contract in 2024.

Jonny Howson

Howson has been a mainstay in the side all season, making 44 appearances from 45 games.

The 34-year-old recently signed a one-year contract extension to keep him at the club into 2024, but his future beyond the next 12 months will be in doubt.

Liam Roberts

Roberts was signed on a two-year contract last summer and has gone on to make four league appearances in the side.

The 28-year-old has proven a capable deputy during this time, so Boro will have a decision to make over his future in the next year.