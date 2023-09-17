Highlights James McLean, Gareth McAuley, Derek McInnes, Darren Moore, Paul Robinson, Jonas Olsson, and Claudio Yacob are the hardest players to play for West Bromwich Albion in the last 20 years.

James McLean was a feisty character known for his tough playing style during his time at West Brom, making 112 appearances for the club.

Claudio Yacob was the toughest player to play for West Brom in the last 20 years, earning the nickname 'the silent assassin' and treating training like a match situation.

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

No matter how many technically gifted players you may have in your team, to be successful in England and/or the EFL, it takes more than that. Every club has to have one, two, three or maybe more players who are street-wise and can do the 'ugly' side of the game well.

Players that are tough, not afraid to get into a tackle, and who certainly won't back down should any sort of physical battle arise on the pitch.

Fortunately for West Bromwich Albion, the club have been blessed with a number of these throughout the years.

It could be argued that this is what helped the club maintain their status in the Premier League for so long in the last decade.

With that said, and the international break upon us, we thought we'd challenge our fan pundits to come up with the seven hardest players to play for their respective club.

So things didn't go too far back, we have limited this to being in the last two decades.

With all of that said, below, we have ranked the seven hardest players to play for West Bromwich Albion during the last 20 years, according to Football League World's Baggies fan pundit Matt Smith.

7 James McLean

The first player selected by our Baggies fan pundit for this list is Republic of Ireland international James McLean.

McLean spent a decent period of time at The Hawthorns between 2015 and 2018 and was certainly a feisty character.

On one occasion, McLean even got into it on the pitch with Sunderland striker Danny Graham after the full-time whistle on the pitch.

During his time at the club, McLean made 112 appearances, scoring five goals and registering seven assists.

These days, McLean is 34 and turning out for Wrexham in League Two.

6 Gareth McAuley

Moving away from an attacking player and towards a defensive one, where you might expect to find the 'hard' men in the team, Gareth McAuley was selected as number six on this list by our fan pundit.

The Northern Irishman was a mainstay in the Baggies side in the 2010's after joining, helping them to stay up season after season until he moved on in 2017/18 following the club's drop.

A big tough centre-back, you certainly would not want to get on the wrong side of the now 44-year-old.

These days, McAuley is working as the manager of the Northern Ireland under-19 national team.

5 Derek McInnes

Another hard man and ex-West Bromwich Albion player to be selected on this list by our fan pundit is Derek McInnes.

The Scottish midfielder spent three years at The Hawthorns between 2000 and 2003 and, funnily enough, ended up being the first ever West Brom player to be sent off in the Premier League.

In total, McInness made 96 club appearances across all competitions during his time at the club, six and registering two assists.

His fierce battling performances are what he was known for in the midfield, though, as opposed to his goals.

4 Darren Moore

Sheffield Wednesday and Darren Moore surprisingly parted ways, leaving a huge void in the dugout

At number four on this list is a familiar name to followers of the EFL at present - Darren Moore.

Indeed, before he was guiding clubs to promotion in the EFL, Moore was a big, tough, central defender and one you would not like to have come up against.

Moore played for West Brom between 2001 and 2006, making a total of 114 club appearances.

That number meant West Brom were the club Moore appeared for most during his career.

These days, Moore is currently without a job, having guided Sheffield Wednesday to promotion from League One last season.

3 Paul Robinson

At number three on this list of West Brom's seven hardest players in the last 20 years, as selected by our WBA fan pundit, is Paul Robinson.

Robinson had a fine career, playing for the likes of Watford, Bolton, Leeds and Birmingham City alongside Albion.

During his time at West Brom, Robinson made over 200 league appearances for the club.

One of those appearances saw Robinson pick up a red card and draw criticism from Birmingham boss Steve Bruce for the use of his elbow, which broke Blues captain Damien Johnson's jaw in two places. Nasty stuff.

These days, Robinson is at Millwall, where he is currently a first-team coach under their boss Gary Rowett.

2 Jonas Olsson

The second hardest player to play for West Bromwich Albion in the last 20 years, as per our Baggies fan pundit, is another big central defender you would not like to get the wrong side of.

We are, of course, talking about Jonas Olsson.

Standing at 6ft5, the former Swedish international was a towering presence, and was not afraid to get physical when needed.

Olsson joined the Baggies in 2008, and remained there until he moved to Swedish side Djurgaden on a free transfer in 2017.

During that period, Olsson made 261 appearances for Albion, 201 of which came in the Premier League.

A fine club servant and certainly a tough presence at the back for West Brom for all of those years.

1 Claudio Yacob

Last but certainly not least, we have finally reached the number one spot on this list.

According to FLW's West Bromwich Albion fan pundit, the hardest player to play for the Baggies in the last 20 years is Claudio Yacob.

The Argentine defensive midfielder played 175 times during his career for West Brom, joining the club in 2012 and departing in 2018.

A Guardian article in 2012 revealed that Yacob had quickly earned the nickname 'the silent assassin' at the club, and in the same interview, Yacob showed his intensity by revealing he treated training like a match situation.

In that same interview, Yacob also revealed a softer side, though, telling the newspaper he liked to play the guitar and paint away from the pitch.

During those years at Albion, Yacob certainly proved tough opposition for any midfield opposition the club faced in the Premier League.