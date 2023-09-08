This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

The last 20 years have been a very successful period in Watford's history, and a number of heroic players have plied their trade in Hertfordshire during this time.

Four stints and seven seasons in the Premier League helped to establish the Hornets as a competitive outfit, who are capable of brushing shoulders with the country's elite. The best of which saw them finish 11th in the topflight, and reach the final of the FA Cup, where they were unfortunately pitted against a relentless Manchester City side.

The other 13 terms since 2003/04 were spent in the second tier - they have not dropped below since the 20th century.

Throughout this time, a plethora of intimidating and tough tackling players have been and gone, so FLW's Watford fan Pundit, Justin Beattie, has given his opinion on the club's hardest players of the last two decades.

7 Sean Dyche

The tough-tackling centre-half, turned Premier League manager is the first entry into this list.

Sean Dyche is most famed for taking the managerial reins at Burnley and Everton, but is loved by the Watford faithful following his three-year stint at the club during the 2000s.

The fearless defender played his part in 72 league outings, and was named captain for his last term. Dyche left Vicarage Road in 2005, and returned to start his managerial career at the club six years later.

His management style very clearly reflected Dyche's attributes as a player. The 52-year-old was hailed for building a bullish Burnley side that were defensively astute, and always gave 100%.

6 Ryan Porteous

Scotland international Ryan Porteous is the next to be selected by Beatie, and is the only current member of the Watford squad to feature.

This season, he has been partnered with Wesley Hoedt. Their side sit 18th going into the campaign's first international break, but the backline have shone - only three sides have conceded fewer.

Porteous has been key to this success, averaging more than four tackles and interceptions per 90 minutes. He has the capabilities of dominating most forwards in the Championship.

The 24-year-old made his breakthrough at Edinburgh City before being snapped up by another side in the Scottish capital. He penned a permanent deal with Hibernian, played almost 200 games for the Cabbage and subsequently started his journey in English football last January.

Porteous his already well-liked by Hornets supporters, so a long-term future with the club could see him become a legend.

5 Troy Deeney

When you think of Watford, it is hard not to immediately have thoughts of Troy Deeney's playoff semi-final goal against Leicester run through your head. The iconic strike came in the last minute of the tie, just seconds after the Foxes had missed from the penalty spot.

The 35-year-old is revered in Hertfordshire, after committing more than a decade to Watford. Deeney constantly proved himself as a powerful striker, who would even assert himself onto the division's strongest defenders.

During his 11-year-stint, the now 35-year-old played 419 matches, netted 140 goals and notched more than 60 assists. He ranks as the club's fourth top goalscorer of all-time, behind Ross Jenkins, Tommy Barnett and Luther Blisset.

4 Miguel Britos

Miguel Britos wore the Watford colours for four-years between 2015 and 2019. He first joined the Hornets following promotion to the Premier League. However, his start to life in English football was not the one that he would have dreamed about. Britos made his debut in a second round League Cup outing against Preston North End, and received a red card.

The Uruguayan international's time at the club was successful overall, and he became well known for his fearless approach to football.

Britos' former employers include current Italian Champions, Napoli. The defender featured as they scalped Juventus in the final of the Coppa Italia in 2012.

In 2019, he retired from football at 34-years-old after losing his motivation.

3 Al Bangura

Beatie's number three spot on this list goes to midfielder, Al Bangura.

Watford were his first senior club, who he joined in 2005. Bangura had significant potential, and was named as the club's Young Player of the Season in 2006, following promotion to the topflight.

The star from Sierra Leone made 20 Premier League appearances as Watford disappointed, before leaving the club two-years later. Over the coming years, Bangura struggled to establish himself anywhere, heading to Blackpool, Turkey and Azerbaijan.

Overall, the midfielder feature in 62 league outings for the Hornets, and netted once.

2 Jose Holebas

Jose Holebas was scouted by the Watford hierarchy, and was another signed following promotion in 2015. It took a year for the Greek international to become a mainstay in the side, but when he did, he quickly established himself as a fearless figure at left-back.

In total, he made 114 Premier League showings for the Hornets, and became renowned for his ability to rack up yellow cards. His total of 40 cautions saw Holebas collect one once every 2.85 matches. His highest season total was 14 in 2016/17. Despite the excessive bookings, he only saw red once.

His best season in black and yellow also coincided with Watford's best. In 2018/19, the now 39-year-old almost propelled his side to a top-half finish after contributing three goals and seven assists.

The hard-man's time at the club ended when Olympiacos came calling in 2020.

1 Paul Robinson

The hardest Watford player of all-time, according to FLW Fan Pundit, Justin Beatie, is Paul Robinson.

Not to be confused with the former England keeper of the same name, tough-tackling defender, Robinson, only played permanently for four clubs throughout his career. The first of which was unsurprisingly Watford, where he grew up.

His seven-year stint with the Hornets featured 219 appearances and eight goals. Robinson subsequently moved to West Bromwich Albion and played a very similar amount of matches over the same time frame.

Later moves to Bolton Wanderers and Birmingham City preceded his retirement in 2018.