When it comes to creating a team capable of winning matches, squads need to have a player or two in there who can go into battle and be fearless and put their bodies on the line.

At times, so-called 'hard' players are just as important as goalkeepers and goalscorers, but who would rank among Sunderland's most solid players?

As ranked by FLW's Black Cats fan pundit Jack Austwicke, let's take a look at the SEVEN hardest players at the Stadium of Light to pull on the red and white stripes of all-time.

7 Dave Watson

Centre-backs - especially ones from back in the day - tend to be incredibly solid, and Watson was no exception.

Arriving from Rotherham United in 1970, Watson was a stalwart for the Wearsiders for the next five years, playing over 200 times for the club and also earned his first England cap when at Sunderland.

Nothing would get in the way of Watson when it came to winning the ball, especially with his head as a centre-half despite being less than six feet tall, and as a player who featured over 65 times for his country, he was clearly well-respected by all.

Watson was part of Sunderland's FA Cup-winning side in 1973 and was named in the PFA Team of the Year twice whilst at Roker Park, cementing himself as a club icon.

6 Alex Rae

A little terrier in midfield, Rae was a feisty character at the best of times, but could also chip in with goals as well.

Following spells with Falkirk and Millwall, Rae signed for Sunderland in 1996 for £1 million when the Black Cats were a Premier League club, and he went on to feature 114 times in the league.

There was an incident late on in his Sunderland career in 2001 where he was sent off against Man United for a fight with Andy Cole, and soon after, he was sold on to Wolverhampton Wanderers, where he eventually made it back into the Premier League two years later.

There were a few harder midfielders that had pulled on a Sunderland shirt than Rae, but he was definitely in the top few.

5 Gary Bennett

Another big defender to make the list after Watson is Bennett, who gave a lot of years of service to the Black Cats.

Signing in 1984 from Cardiff, Manchester-born Bennett was extremely commanding as he stood at 6 ft 2 in and played in two cup finals for the Wearsiders, also winning their Player of the Year award twice.

Bennett's service for Sunderland spanned 11 years, with 427 matches played and 25 goals scored - he was an obvious threat at set pieces due to his height and he was a player that strikers dared not mess with.

4 Lorik Cana

Into the more modern day era now, Cana was certainly an imposing and intimidating figure in midfield for Sunderland.

The Albanian was made of strong stuff and had created quite a career for himself at both Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille before making the move to the Stadium of Light in 2009.

As it happened, Cana only played one season in the North East of England following his £5 million move, and in his 31 Premier League appearances he managed to rack up 10 yellow cards and one straight red, which came against Aston Villa.

Cana pleaded with people to not call him a dirty player after referees continuously had him in the book for his challenges, but he was certainly not to be messed with and there's a sense that his time in the Premier League ended a little prematurely.

3 Phil Bardsley

As far as no-nonsense defenders go for Sunderland in the 21st century, Bardsley ranks up there as one of the most effective.

The modern day full-back is expected to be pretty quick and get forward on attacks but Bardsley wasn't necessarily about that - he could really throw his weight about and put defending as a priority.

Bardsley signed for Sunderland in 2008 from Man United, having departed Old Trafford several times in the years prior on loan deals to multiple clubs.

Whilst only red carded once for the Black Cats, Bardsley still flew into challenges and put his body on the line for the club, even though he wasn't favoured by every manager that was in the dugout at the Stadium of Light.

In his Sunderland career, the ex-Scotland international played 200 times, scoring 11 goals, and whilst he'll never be remembered as one of the more flashier players of the club's history, he will be known as one of the hardest - and of course, he knocked out Wayne Rooney in a kitchen sparring session.

2 Lee Cattermole

He didn't come through the club's youth system, but Cattermole was pretty much an adopted Wearsider, having spent the largest portion of his career at Sunderland.

Starting out at Middlesbrough before then moving on to Wigan Athletic, Cattermole's combative performances in the engine room for the Latics saw Sunderland splash out £6 million on his services in 2009 - he then went on to last 10 years at the club.

Cattermole was never shy of sticking his foot into challenges, and he had his fair share of brushes with match officials during his career - with a fair amount of cards brandished as well.

In 262 matches, Cattermole was yellow carded a mammoth 91 times, with four red cards for second bookable offences with three straight reds as well.

Yes, Cattermole's disciplinary record could have been better, but if he shyed away from tackles then he would not have been the player he was.

1 Kevin Ball

Cattermole is second only in Jack's eyes as the hardest ever Sunderland player to club legend Ball, who spent most of the 1990's with the Wearsiders.

A two-time Player of the Year winner and also a two-time promotion winner with Sunderland, Ball was a ball-winning, hard-hitting central midfielder who gave nine years of service to the club, playing 388 times in all competitions.

In that time, Ball was booked 71 times and received five red cards for some of his fiery tackles, but he was simply not one to be messed with and always played for the badge on the shirt.