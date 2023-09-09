Highlights Glenn Whelan epitomized Stoke's hardworking and determined style of play, showcasing leadership and fearlessness on the field.

The last 20 years have seen Stoke taste substantial success, and acquire some of the best talent that the club has ever seen.

From Premier League promotion under Tony Pulis, to boasting more Champions League winners than any other squad in the country, City supporters have seen it all in recent times.

The last two decades have seen ten Premier League seasons as well as ten terms in the second tier. The Potters were first promoted to the topflight in 2008 under Tony Pulis, and survived in their first campaign despite being tipped as favourites for the drop.

Ten years, an FA Cup final, a Europa League adventure and three successive ninth placed finishes later, Stoke's time in the top division came to an end. They have now entered their sixth straight season in the Championship, hoping to finally taste success.

Upon beginning their decade-long Premier League journey, Pulis' men were likened to a rugby team due to their unique style of play, so a number of hard men have plied their trade in the Potteries during this time.

FLW's Stoke City Fan Pundit, Ben Rowley, has given his opinion on the hardest players to have played for the club over the last two decades.

7 Glenn Whelan

Glenn Whelan epitomised everything that Stoke were known for in their Premier League infancy. Hard work, determination and leadership were traits that all came naturally to the defensive midfielder. He also was not afraid to jump into a tackle or put his body on the line.

One of his greatest moments in red and white came in the dying embers of an encounter at White Hart Lane. Ricardo Fuller wriggled his way through a cluster of Tottenham Hotspur defenders, and played to Whelan, who fired home and won the game.

The former Republic of Ireland international featured over 300 times for the Potters before making the switch to Aston Villa in 2017.

6 Jonathan Walters

Like the majority on this list, Walters played for Stoke during their days in the topflight. Despite being loved by the fanbase, the forward still remains a somewhat underrated figure in the Potters.

Like this list's previous entry, Walters was also an Ireland international, earning 54 total caps.

He joined Stoke from Ipswich Town in 2010 for £2.75 million, and spent seven years in Staffordshire. His commitment to the side and willingness to do what ever necessary to score a goal ensured that he stayed in the first-team picture for years.

5 Ryan Shawcross

Ryan Shawcross was Pulis' elected leader during the gaffer's managerial glory days and constantly put his body on the line for the sake of the team.

City's number 17 came through the youth setup at Manchester United, and was loaned to Stoke in 2008. 26 games and six goals from centre-back later, Shawcross was snapped up permanently, in one of the best deals in the club's history. It took him just two years to be handed the captain's armband.

The defender, who won one England cap, played 453 times for City over 13 years and rendered himself a club legend in the process.

He made a move to Inter Miami in 2021 and retired soon after. This summer, Shawcross subsequently completed an emotional return to the Potteries, joining as an Academy Coach for the under-18s.

4 Abdoulaye Faye

Abdoulaye Faye narrowly misses out on the top three in this list. He played in the Potteries between 2008 and 2011. The Senegalese star joined Stoke after their promotion in 2008, penning a three-year deal.

Faye was a crucial cog under and helped to establish them as a competitive Premier League outfit. After the end of his first term, the defender won both the Players', and Fans' Player of the Season awards.

He netted six times during his City spell, with one coming against former employers Newcastle United late on in a 2008 contest at St James' Park.

Following his release in 2011, the club icon went on to play for West Ham United, Hull City, and Malaysian Super League side, Sabah.

3 Sergei Shtanyuk

Sergei Shtanyuk was a brutal Belarusian defender who only ventured to England once in his career. His time at Stoke only spanned two years, but he made a lasting impact and was an intimidating figure in the backline.

The immense stalwart was the cause of fear for many second tier defenders during his spell in the Potteries, Shtanyuk played almost 100 times for the club, and scored on five occasions.

After his time in Staffordshire came to an end, the left-footer returned to Eastern Europe, where he lined up for three Russian outfits, including former Champions League participants Rostov, and a Ukrainian side.

2 Robert Huth

According to FLW Fan Pundit, Ben Rowley, Stoke's second-hardest player of all-time is Robert Huth, whose inclusion in this list cannot be questioned.

Huth was a behemoth during his six-year spell at Stoke. The German powerhouse played over 150 times and netted his fair share of goals as well. He was yet another central defender who would sacrifice his own body for the sake of the side, and established a formidable partnership with previously mentioned Shawcross.

The former Chelsea man left Stoke in 2015, beginning a three-year stint at Leicester City. Huth once again proved to be a colossus, however, this time, he reaped rewards even bigger. He replaced Shawcross with Wes Morgan, and the pairing guided the Foxes to their famous topflight triumph in 2016.

1 Andy Wilkinson

The number one spot puts an end to our run of centre-backs, and gives deserved recognition to right-back, Andy Wilkinson.

Wilkinson was the epitome of a loyal servant. If loan moves are excluded, then the 39-year-old only plied his trade at one club - the one he grew up near and supported as a child.

He made almost 200 career appearances for the Potters, and only found the back of the net in his 2016 testimonial.

The full-back would never shy away from a challenge, and was vastly underrated by rivals players and fans alike.