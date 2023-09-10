This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

It's probably fair to say that last season was a particularly tough one for Southampton and their fans to take.

After 11 consecutive seasons in the Premier League, the Saints were relegated back to the Championship with little more than a whimper, in a season that saw them go through three managers and claim just six league wins.

The club will of course, now be looking to bounce back quickly and secure a swift promotion back to the top-flight of English football under new manager Russell Martin, who left Championship rivals Swansea City to take charge of the Saints over the summer.

Things have started reasonably well for Southampton following their return to the second-tier, with a return of ten points from their opening five league games putting them seventh in the early standings.

However, a 5-0 thumping by Sunderland at The Stadium of Light in the final game before the September international break, served as a reminder of the challenge that they will face over the course of the campaign.

Here though, we're turning our attention away from that for a few moments, to focus on some of the toughest players to have pulled on the Saints' famous red and white stripes over the past few years.

In order to do that, we asked Football League World's Southampton fan pundit, Martin Sanders, to name who he thinks are the seven hardest individuals to have played for the club over the last 20 years.

Here, we've given you a run down of those selections, so why not take a look at those, and see if you agree with the picks that Martin has made.

7 Artur Boruc

Boruc joined Southampton from Fiorentina in the summer of 2012, and went on to make 50 appearances for the club in total.

During that time, the goalkeeper only actually picked up one booking while playing between the posts for the Saints.

Even so, the 6 foot 4 inch former Poland international, who only retired from playing last year at the age of 42, cut an imposing figure who you feel many would rather not get on the end of.

Indeed, some of his antics in riling up Rangers fans during his time playing for Celtic, certainly showed that he is not afraid of generating a reaction from even his club's biggest of rivals.

6 Jose Fonte

Centre back Fonte joined Southampton in the summer of 2010, and became something of a cult figure for the club.

During a seven-year spell at St Mary's, the Portuguese made well 250 appearances for the club in total, with his commitment and fearlessness on the pitch helping maintain his popularity at the club.

That contributed to Fonte receiving 48 yellow cards, but interestingly only one red, while he was playing in the colours of Southampton.

Still going strong at the age of 39, Fonte recently helped Portuguese side Braga qualify for the group stages of the Champions League.

5 Michael Svensson

Given he gained the nickname "killer" during his time as a Southampton player, it is perhaps no surprise that Svensson earns a place on the list of the club's hardest players of the past two decades.

Joining in the summer of 2002 just after representing Sweden at the World Cup, the centre back remained with the Saints until 2009, although there was a long period within that, where he was absent due to injury.

Despite that, the tough tackling defender still made 88 appearances for the club in total, being booked 14 times and receiving two red cards for the club.

Svensson would eventually retire in 2013, following a brief spell back in his home country with Halmstads.

4 David Prutton

Now known as being one of the faces of Sky Sports' coverage of the Football League, Prutton previously made an impression on the pitch as well, and not always in the most positive way.

The versatile midfielder was once handed a ten-match ban for pushing a referee and remonstrating with a linesman, after being sent off for the Saints during a match with Arsenal.

That was one of two red cards he received while playing for Southampton, while he was also booked 17 times in his 95 appearances made while playing for the club between 2003 and 2007.

After leaving St Mary's, Prutton would also go onto play for Nottingham Forest, Leeds, Colchester, Swindon, Sheffield Wednesday, Scunthorpe and Coventry before bringing an end to his playing career.

3 Barry Venison

In the end, Venison only spent a brief time with Southampton right at the very end of his playing career.

The former England international joined the Saints from Galatsaray in October 1995, but was forced to retire just under a year later due to a back injury.

In that time, the defender managed to make just 24 appearances for the club as he battled for fitness, although he did still show his fearsome nature for the club.

Venison was shown six yellow and one red card in those 24 games he played in Southampton colours, earning him a place among the club's toughest players of recent times.

2 Oriol Romeu

Romeu joined Southampton from Chelsea in 2015, having never fully established himself at Stamford Bridge.

That was certainly something he managed to do at Southampton, making 256 appearances in all competitions for the club, as a commanding presence in the centre of midfield, who rarely held back.

Indeed, Romeu may never have been sent off while playing for Southampton, but he did pick up a more than considerable 69 yellow cards, highlighting his tough on-field nature.

Having left Southampton to join Girona in 2022, this summer then saw Romeu make a somewhat eye-catching move to the giants of Barcelona on a three-year contract.

1 Francis Benali

There are unlikely to be too many players who have given as much to a single club, as Francis Benali gave to Southampton.

After coming through the club's academy, the full-back spent 16 years in the Saints' first-team, between 1988 and 2004.

During that time, Benali made 337 appearances in all competitions for the Saints, and as well as 39 yellow cards, he was also sent off on five occasions while playing for the club.

That combative nature, combined with his immense commitment to the club that saw him work tirelessly for the cause, means you can understand the selection of Benali as Southampton's hardest player from the past few years.