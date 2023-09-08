Highlights Kieren Westwood, a former goalkeeper, was a key player for Sheffield Wednesday with his excellent communication and organization skills.

Gary Madine, a striker known for his bullish play style, had successful stints at various EFL clubs including Sheffield Wednesday.

Steven Fletcher, a Scottish international, was not afraid to show the brutal side of his game and had a successful four-season spell with Sheffield Wednesday, scoring 38 goals.

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Over the last 20 years, Sheffield Wednesday have spent the majority of that time in the EFL Championship but have also had brief spells in League One.

Before their relegation down to the third tier in 2021, the Owls had spent 14 consecutive campaigns in the Championship but bounced back for promotion at the second attempt by defeating Barnsley in last season’s play-off final.

Throughout the years, many Sheffield Wednesday squads have had to show resilience to become Championship mainstays and needed tough characters to bounce back from major setbacks.

Here at Football League World, we’ve been taking a look at some of the hardest players in the last 20 years at clubs across the EFL.

Today we focus on Sheffield Wednesday, with our Owls fan pundit Callum Maxted listing his seven toughest players to have played at Hillsborough.

7 Kieren Westwood

Starting off the ranking is experienced shot-stopper Kieren Westwood, who had a seven-year stay at Sheffield Wednesday between 2014 and 2021.

As a product of Manchester City’s youth academy, the former Republic of Ireland international had stints in the EFL with Carlisle United, Coventry City and Sunderland before settling in South Yorkshire.

In his first season at the club Westwood excelled and was named in the 2014/15 Championship PFA Team of the Year as well scooping Sheffield Wednesday’s Player of the Year award.

The 38-year-old earned the Player of the Year award for a second time in the 2016/17 campaign, becoming just the third player to win it on multiple occasions, with Eric Potts and Barry Bannan the other two players.

In total, Westwood made 199 appearances for Wednesday keeping 73 clean sheets, with his high levels of communication and organisation to the backline a major asset.

6 Gary Madine

Up next is Gary Madine, who has played over 200 times in both League One and the Championship.

Madine joined the Owls in January 2011 from his boyhood club Carlisle United and was named Football League Young Player of the Month for September the following season after scoring ten goals in 12 games.

The 33-year-old has represented numerous clubs across the EFL with successful stints at Bolton Wanderers and Blackpool as well as at Hillsborough.

Standing at 6ft 4 in, his bullish play style and determination to score goals by any means necessary has stood him in good stead throughout his playing career.

5 Steven Fletcher

At number five is striker Steven Fletcher, who has spent a significant portion of his career in the top two tiers.

The 36-year-old represented some prestigious clubs in his prime, with lengthy spells at Sheffield Wednesday, Stoke City, Wolves, Burnley and Sunderland.

Wednesday secured the services of Fletcher following his release from the Black Cats in July 2016, with the Scottish international completing four seasons in the Championship during his time at the club.

The Shrewsbury-born man was not one to hide away the brutal side of his game, and he was involved in a memorable moment in January 2017 against Brighton & Hove Albion, being one of three players to be sent off in the 2-1 defeat for headbutting Dale Stephens, which he was subsequently punished for with a three-match suspension.

From 136 appearances, Fletcher returned 38 goals and hit double figures in three of his Championship campaigns in the steel-city.

4 Sam Hutchinson

In at number four is versatile player Sam Hutchinson, who had three separate spells in South Yorkshire.

After coming through the youth ranks at Chelsea, the 34-year-old donned the blue and white for the first time after joining on a brief loan spell in 2014, before joining on a free transfer permanently the following season after his release from the West London club.

Hutchinson picked up three Player of the Month awards during the 2016/17 campaign and left the club following the expiration of his contract in June 2020, but returned to the side just a year later after a short move to Cyprus.

The defensive midfielder returned in January 2021 but was part of the squad that suffered relegation back to League One and the former England youth international departed in May 2022 to join fellow EFL side Reading after a successful trial.

Hutchinson finished his career at the Owls playing 207 times, with his sharp tackling, ball retention and a willingness to get stuck in all playing a part for his long-term stay.

3 Glenn Whelan

Entering in at number three is midfielder Glenn Whelan, with his wealth of experience covering the Premier League and all the way down to League Two.

His journey at Sheffield Wednesday came early on in his career back in 2004, as he secured his first permanent move away from Manchester City on a free transfer.

Under new manager Paul Sturrock, Whelan helped the team to finish in 5th position in the 2004/05 season and the 39-year-old put in a Man of the Match performance in the League One play-off final against Hartlepool United after scoring their third goal to seal promotion.

The Republic of Ireland international had his fair share of ups and downs in the 2006/07 campaign and was placed on the transfer list by Sturrock following increased competition for places in the midfield area.

However, Whelan was subsequently removed from the transfer list by the following manager Brian Laws, and he repaid the faith by going on to win a number of Player of the Year awards at the end of the season, showcasing his bounce-back ability as a player in adverse circumstances.

2 Athde Nuhiu

Starting off the top two is Athde Nuhiu, who spent most of his playing career at Hillsborough.

The Kosovo international joined Sheffield Wednesday on a free transfer at the beginning of 2013 and started to show his goalscoring prowess a year later.

In the 2014/15 season, Nuhiu finished as the clubs’ top scorer with 11 goals in all competitions with him repeating the trick on the final day of the 2017/18 campaign in a 5-1 victory over Norwich City.

The now 34-year-old scored a penalty to seal his first hat-trick in his professional footballing career against the Canaries.

Standing at 6 ft 6 in, Nuhiu had an air of mystery about him, contrasting his physical stature with his nimble footwork, but he was also a forward who would present danger to any opposition defenders and do anything it took to win the game for his team.

1 Rob Jones

Coming in as Sheffield Wednesday’s hardest ever player is Rob Jones, who originally signed for the Owls on an emergency loan in 2011 but signed a permanent contract under the tenure of Gary Megson.

Megson rather quickly made Jones captain of the side for the 2011/12 season, appearing 33 times and registering four goals on their way to promotion, but the now 43-year-old opted to move to fellow South Yorkshire outfit Doncaster Rovers.

Despite a very short stay at the club, the central defender towered over opposition forwards at 6 ft 7 in, with Jones unsurprisingly coming out on top in most of his aerial battles.

In addition, his strong tackling ability made him a very solid addition to the Wednesday backline, with his presence missed on their return to the Championship.