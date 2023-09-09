Highlights Rotherham United has experienced both promotions and relegations in recent years, showing resilience and character in any league.

Rotherham United have experienced numerous highs and lows in recent years with resiliency a key component to their success.

The Millers have often found themselves in either a promotion or relegation battle more often than not in the past two decades, the club competing as low as League Two up to the Championship as it fights for its place alongside Yorkshire’s finest.

As such, resilience and character have become commonplace in those donning the red and white, no matter the league or position in the table.

Since back-to-back promotions in 2014 from the fourth to second tier, Rotherham have become somewhat of a ‘yo-yo club’, failing to retain their spot in the Championship on three consecutive attempts despite an instant return every season.

The dreaded trap came to an end last campaign, however, a triumphant display which saw the South Yorkshire outfit survive, six points clear of the drop - a true testament to the squad's character while never backing down from the challenge.

To do so, tough individuals are needed to deliver when the going gets tough, therefore, Rotherham United fan pundit Tom Eyre outlines his top seven hardest players to represent the club.

6 Joe Skarz

Despite being just 23-years-old when he joined the club on loan in 2013, Skarz arrived with a wealth of EFL experience with Huddersfield Town, Shrewsbury Town and Bury, helping the latter secure promotion to the third tier in 2011.

The left-back made eight appearances at the tail end of the 2012/13 season, helping Rotherham over the line to promotion from League Two.

Skarz made the deal permanent the following season, by which point he had become a regular in the starting eleven, playing 41 times upon their return to the third-tier as Rotherham made it back-to-back promotions via the play-offs.

He went on to play 17 times in the second tier before moving to Oxford United in the winter window, proceeding his non-league career with the likes of Halifax Town, Kettering Town and Golcar United.

5 Chris Swailes

An experienced figure playing for the likes of Ipswich Town and Bury, Swailes joined the club in 2001 off the back of the Millers’ promotion to the First Division.

The Gateshead-born defender immediately became a mainstay in the Rotherham backline, playing 44 times while enjoying a prolific run in front of goal, scoring six times.

Ronnie Moore’s side successfully battled the drop up until Swailes’ last year at the club, making 167 league appearances in four seasons.

The then 34-year-old continued his playing days with the likes of Oldham Athletic and Hamilton Academical before returning to non-league football, retiring more than a decade later after leaving Yorkshire.

4 Pablo Mills

A product of the Derby academy, Mills made the permanent move up north in the 2006/07 season, the club requiring some more competition and steel in the defensive areas.

It was a debut campaign to forget, however, the Millers suffered relegation to League Two with the now 39-year-old a regular, playing 31 times.

He remained for four seasons before moving to Crawley Town and Macclesfield, helping the former win the Conference Premier title, only to return to United in 2013, playing ten times for the club during his short-lived return.

3 Sean Morrison

The towering centre-half is an imposing and vocal leader at the back, boasting an extensive resume at Championship level.

Making his mark at Swindon Town, Morrison impressed for the Robins and Huddersfield Town before getting a runout in the Premier League with Reading, registering 16 top-flight appearances as the Royals faced the drop.

A move to South Wales in 2014, meanwhile, proved to be his most significant, an ever present in the Cardiff backline in his first six seasons before departing in 2022.

The club captain was a pivotal leader in the Bluebirds’ promotion quest in 2018, leading by example as they boasted the joint-best defensive record in the division, picking up the club’s player of the year award for his efforts.

He also boasted a serious goal threat too, scoring 33 times in blue and white.

Morrison later moved to the New York Stadium back in January, playing two times before his season was abruptly ended due to injury but has since extended his stay as the Millers prepare to ward off another relegation scrap.

2 Guy Branston

Boasting somewhat of a journeyman career across the EFL, Rotherham was Branston’s second point of call after being at Leicester City as a youngster.

Game time with the Millers, however, was never consistent, playing 33 times in the First Division in his time at the club with the latter stages of contract spent on loan with Wycombe Wanderers and Peterborough United.

The centre-back continued to navigate the lower leagues with Northampton Town, Torquay United and Bradford City before a brief return to South Yorkshire in the 2011/12 season, making two League Two appearances.

Richard Wood

A Yorkshire native, Wood encapsulated exactly what it means to be a Miller during his nine seasons at the club.

The defender began his career in his home county, coming through the Sheffield Wednesday ranks before going on to make more than 170 appearances in the second and third tiers of English football.

After another 130 outings for Coventry City and Charlton Athletic, he returned to Yorkshire in 2014 to call the New York Stadium his new home.

The 38-year-old played 256 matches in almost a decade, helping the Millers secure promotion to the Championship on three occasions as well as achieving EFL Trophy glory in 2022.

The ‘Magic Man’ bowed out last season with the club retaining their second-tier status, playing a final 28 times, before making the short trip to Doncaster Rovers for the League Two campaign.

1 Ryan Cresswell

The Rotherham-born defender tops the list despite making just 41 league appearances for the Millers - indicative of his contribution and claim as the club’s hardest player.

The then teenager initially joined the club back in 2007, making just three League Two outings before being swiftly recalled by parent club Sheffield United.

Three years later, he returned on a permanent basis with Rotherham still stuck in the fourth tier.

The centre-back went on to play 38 times for the Millers while carrying a serious goal threat, scoring eight times across the two seasons.

The 35-year-old continued to ply his trade in the Football League with Southend United, Fleetwood Town and Northampton Town before continuing his journey in the world of non-league football.