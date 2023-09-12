Highlights QPR's 2022/23 campaign was a disaster, but they're looking to bounce back and improve upon their 20th place finish under Gareth Ainsworth.

Key players leaving the club this summer has caused concern among the fanbase as changes continue to happen in West London.

QPR has had some tough and aggressive players throughout the years, including Gavin Mahon, Sandro, Georges Santos, Taye Taiwo, Danny Cullip, Samba Diakite, and the infamous Joey Barton.

It looks set to be a vital campaign for QPR as they aim to quickly forget last season and improve upon their 20th placed finish under Gareth Ainsworth.

Their 2022/23 campaign collapsed in dramatic circumstances, having started well under Michael Beale, who was leading a promotion charge at Loftus Road before he was poached by Scottish giants Rangers.

Neil Critchley and Ainsworth both had spells in charge last season, with Ainsworth now remaining at the helm, after departing Wycombe Wanderers after 11 years as the club's manager to take the managerial hotseat and guide QPR to safety.

However, changes have been aplenty in West London, with many key players departing the club already this summer, causing worry amongst the fanbase.

QPR's captain, Stefan Johansen, has left the club alongside Rob Dickie, Luke Amos, Chris Martin, Olamide Shodipo, first-choice goalkeeper Seny Dieng, and more.

They did, however, hang onto Ilias Chair and Chris Willock, which has been the cause for some optimism, too. Whilst adding the likes of Asmir Begovic, Morgan Fox, Steve Cook, Jack Colback, and more to their ranks to attempt to turn their fortunes around this term.

The Rs are in their ninth consecutive season in the Championship, and have spent 16 of the last 20 seasons in the second tier as well. However, here, we're looking back through time in this piece, with Football League World's QPR fan pundit Louis Moirtaking a look at seven of the hard men in that period who have played at Loftus Road for QPR.

7 Gavin Mahon

Gavin Mahon had a long EFL career, with his most significant spells coming with Watford, QPR, and Notts County. It was with the Hornets and Rangers where he built a reputation for himself as a tough-tackling holding midfielder.

Mahon ranks as one of Watford's best pieces of transfer business and one of the most successful club captains in the club's history. He then moved to QPR and made 66 appearances in three seasons with the club, and was renowned for breaking up play.

The 46-year-old was a strong and aggressive defensive-midfielder and retired in 2014 with Tamworth.

6 Sandro

Once an exciting prodigy for Tottenham, Sandro arrived at QPR in 2014 to bolster their Premier League midfield ranks.

The Brazilian didn't really ever make too much of an impact, with a knee injury restricting him to just 17 Premier League appearances in his debut campaign and in the second half of 2015-16, he was loaned out to West Brom when the Rs were a Championship club.

Sandro left on a free to Antalyaspor in January 2017, but was well known for his combative and aggressive nature as a midfielder. He was no stranger to a yellow card with both QPR and Spurs.

5 Georges Santos

Georges Santos is a former footballer and current scout for English Premier League club West Ham United. His career spanned only 12 years, from 1997 through to 2009 and he was often deployed as a defender or a midfielder.

Football League clubs Tranmere Rovers, West Bromwich Albion, Sheffield United, Grimsby Town, Ipswich Town, and QPR were all sides he turned out for in that time, but none more prominently so than the Rs, who he appeared for 77 times in his career.

He would depart the club at the end of the 2005–06 season, but not after building himself a reputation as one of QPR's hard men wherever he played.

4 Taye Taiwo

The Nigerian international made a surprising switch to Loftus Road in January 2012 from AC Milan, joining the Rs on loan for the remainder of that campaign.

His gametime for the Italian giants was limited that season, which was a major factor in his decision to change his surroundings. Taiwo was Mark Hughes' first signing as QPR boss, just two weeks after he took charge.

He went on to make 15 appearances for Rangers as the side avoided relegation from the Premier League by a single point. Surprisingly, he only picked up one yellow, but was a tough-tackling and aggressive defender, who never shirked a challenge.

3 Danny Cullip

A central defender with a real lack of mobility and speed, Cullip was never the most consistent but was regularly combative. He was more steady for Sheffield United and Brighton and Hove Albion earlier in this career.

He joined QPR in January 2007 on an 18-month contract, but after becoming surplus to requirements under Luigi De Canio, his contract was terminated with immediate effect. Cullip sunk further down the football pyramid and finished his playing days in the Conference with Lewes.

He was unreliable but a reliable player for picking up cards and getting stuck in throughout the course of his career, all the way up to retirement in 2010.

2 Samba Diakite

The Mali international arrived on loan in January 2012 and made nine Premier League appearances between his signing and the end of the season, scoring once in a huge 2-1 victory over Arsenal at Loftus Road.

Diakite signed permanently the following summer but only made 14 league appearances, and following relegation to the Championship the midfielder was discarded by Harry Redknapp.

His last appearance for the club was in 2013, but he only permanently left in 2016. He was a bit of a hothead, and rightfully earns his place on the list. He accumulated many cards, including two sendings off, as well as a further 11 yellow cards in just 23 games during his stint at Loftus Road.

1 Joey Barton

It had to be, didn't it? One of the more controversial players in English football in the 21st century, Barton arrived at QPR in the summer of 2011 from Newcastle United on a four-year deal.

He was involved in multiple confrontations in his debut campaign with the club, with the most prominent coming on the final day against Man City in the famous title-winning match for the Citizens, when Barton was sent off against his former side for initially elbowing Carlos Tevez, then going on to kick Sergio Aguero in the knee, whilst also attempting to headbutt Vincent Kompany and squaring up to Mario Balotelli. It perfectly eptomised him as a player.

Barton, banned for 12 matches following the incident, subsequently joined Marseille on loan the following season but returned to Loftus Road for 2013-14, where he played 67 more times over two years for QPR before being released in 2015. He has infamously been known for his hotheaded nature during his entire career, which is something that has also carried over with Fleetwood Town and Bristol Rovers as a manager as well.