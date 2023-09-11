Highlights Leeds United has a history of hard-working and tenacious players who have shown resolve and character in the face of challenges.

Players like Andrew Hughes, Shaun Derry, Richard Naylor, Michael Brown, Paddy Kisnorbo, David Batty, and Gaetano Berardi have all represented the club with determination and commitment.

These players have made significant contributions to the club, helping secure promotions, reaching play-off finals, and demonstrating a fearless approach to the game.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United have become renowned for their hard-working and tenacious battlers over the years.

A club which has seen the lowest of the lows, with administration fears and mass point deductions, to returning to the promised land in 2020 - Leeds have seen it all and shown a test of resolve and character to rebuild its status.

While a three-year stint in the Premier League came to an end in 2023, they must be looking to bounce back under Daniel Farke.

To do so, quality and character will both be as important as each other. They will need moments of flair and magic to make promotion a reality. But also enforcers, those willing to give it their all for the challenge ahead.

With that being said, Leeds fan pundit Kris Smith outlines his seven hardest players to represent the club in the past two decades.

7 Andrew Hughes

While Hughes was well-versed in the challenges at Football League level, making more than 200 appearances for Reading and Norwich City, the task at hand when joining Leeds in 2007 was an entirely different matter.

The club were handed a 15-point deduction going into the campaign; Hughes responded with his determined attitude and fighter spirit to provide fans with committed performances, wearing his heart on his sleeve.

A midfielder by trade, Hughes was deployed across numerous positions during his four-year stint at the club, earning recognition from the support for his attitude and duty to best support the team.

The now 45-year-old helped the Yorkshire outfit secure promotion to the Championship in 2010 after falling short in the play-off final two years prior, making 116 league appearances for the Whites.

6 Shaun Derry

A combative, hard-tackling midfielder, Derry joined the club in 2005 after an impressive three-year stint at Crystal Palace, playing 83 times in the league as he helped the Eagles reach the promised land of the Premier League.

The former Sheffield United man quickly became a fan favourite due to his committed displays, helping the Whites reach the Championship play-off final in the 2005/06 season, making 41 outings.

Injuries hampered game time in his third and final year at Elland Road as Leeds were condemned to relegation from the second tier, opting for a return to his old stomping ground, Selhurst Park.

Derry played another 115 times for the club before making the short trip to Queens Park Rangers prior to a final outing with Millwall.

5 Richard Naylor

Naylor was a welcome addition to the Leeds ranks in 2009. The boyhood fan is a passionate and committed figure, always wearing his heart on his sleeve.

The defender boasted a wealth of experience before rocking up at Elland Road too, making more than 300 appearances for Ipswich Town after graduating from the academy and later captaining his side, spending more than 15 years at the club.

Naylor helped the Tractor Boys reach the Premier League via the play-offs in 2000, only to go on and record a staggering fifth-place finish in the top flight, playing 13 times.

He spent a significant portion of the following season out on loan, however, with Barnsley and Millwall as Ipswich fell to the drop after just two years in the Premier League.

The now 46-year-old remained at the club for seven more seasons in search of promotion but to no avail, instead making the step-down to League One with Leeds in the 2008/09 season.

The experienced figure was a valuable asset in their promotion bid following crippling financial and administration woes, recording a fourth-place finish in his first six months at the club, playing 22 times.

The club captain led the team to glory in the second-time round though, a second-place finish sending the Whites automatically back up to the Championship. Looking to capitalise on the momentum, the Yorkshire outfit came close to making it back-to-back promotions - Simon Grayson's side recording a seventh place finish, just three points off the play-offs.

It was what happened to be his final year at the club. Naylor accrued more than 60 league appearances for the club and opted to finish his career in Yorkshire, bowing out with short stints for Doncaster Rovers and Rotherham United.

4 Michael Brown

Another experienced individual, Brown boasted consistent playing time at the highest level for several Premier League outfits, initially helping Manchester City secure promotion in 1999 after graduating from the academy.

The midfielder made the permanent switch to Yorkshire at the turn of the millennium, helping Sheffield United fight for promotion, running close in 2003 with Brown scoring 16 times as United finish third in the First Division.

Impressive performances in the second tier earned him a move to Tottenham Hotspur in 2004, which rekindled his Premier League career, amounting to more than 200 top-flight appearances for Spurs, Fulham, Wigan Athletic and Portsmouth, helping the latter win the FA Cup in 2010.

The then 34-year-old was soon signed by Leeds United, playing 24 times in his first season with the club, picking up a red card for "a stomach-high challenge" on Derby's Theo Robinson.

Amounting more than 60 appearances across three seasons, he moved to Staffordshire for a final stint with League One outfit Port Vale.

3 Paddy Kisnorbo

Kisnorbo made more than 120 appearances in the English Football League with Leicester City, helping the Foxes secure promotion from League One in 2009, after experiences in his home nation Australia and with Scottish outfit Hearts.

Arriving at Elland Road in 2009, it was a debut to remember for Kisnorbo after suffering a serious head wound against Exeter City, requiring stitches before later returning to the field with a head bandage - something he would consistently wear as the Leeds fans revelled in his fearlessness.

The Australian international quickly established himself as a fan favourite for his fearless approach to the game and body-on-the-line mentality, while a heroic performance in a 1-0 away win over rivals Manchester United in the away cup certainly gained plaudits.

The defensive-minded player recorded 29 appearances as Leeds were promoted from League One. However, injuries hampered the remainder of his time at the club, playing just 22 times in the following two campaigns before returning to Australia with Melbourne City.

2 David Batty

While Batty's most notable stint at the club occurred during the late 80s to early 90s, playing more than 200 times for the Whites, his more recent return at the back end of the decade was also crucial.

The Leeds-born midfielder returned to Elland Road after winning the Premier League with Blackburn Rovers and recording multiple top-four finishes with Newcastle United, with Batty still the same tenacious player he was before.

Returning with a wealth of experience, injuries played a role in his somewhat limited play-time, recording 50 Premier League appearances across three seasons with Leeds consistently in Europe under his watch.

At 34, he played his final season for the club and the sport as a whole, recording 12 appearances as the Whites suffered relegation from the top flight in 2004.

1 Gaetano Berardi

The most recent name on this list, Berardi, became loved by the fans for his consistent performances, despite his love for a reckless challenge.

The Swiss international made his name in Italy, playing in the top two tiers with Brescia and Sampdoria before joining in 2014 ahead of another hotly-contested Championship campaign.

Berardi was straight in the book on his debut, a sending off on his League Cup debut against Accrington Stanley for a "mid-air sliding tackle".

Nevertheless, he was regularly deployed in the full-back roles and at centre-back, making 120 league appearances ahead of their title-winning campaign in 2020, in which he played 22 times.

The 2017/18 season, meanwhile, proved to be the most frantic from Berardi's perspective, receiving four red cards over the course of the campaign, missing a significant portion of games as a result.

Back in the top flight, game time was limited for the now 35-year-old, playing just twice before returning to Switzerland with Sion.