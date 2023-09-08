Highlights Ipswich Town has made a successful return to the Championship under manager Kieran McKenna, after a difficult period in League One.

The club's supporters are optimistic about the future, as demonstrated by impressive performances from the team.

Several players, such as Richard Naylor, Guirane N'Daw, and Luke Chambers, have been recognized for their toughness and commitment to Ipswich Town.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Ipswich Town are back on an upwards trajectory after a difficult couple of years in League One.

The Tractor Boys are back in the Championship and performing well under Kieran McKenna.

The former Manchester United coach helped the club to gain promotion in his first full campaign in charge of the Suffolk outfit.

An impressive season saw the team finish second in League One with a total of 98 points in what was a competitive division.

The last 20 years has seen the club become a second division side, with only four years outside of that tier of English football.

Ipswich have not been in the Premier League since suffering relegation in 2002, so will be looking to put an end to their time away from the top flight under McKenna.

Supporters at Portman Road are optimistic that brighter times are ahead given the impressive performances of the team.

FLW’s Ipswich fan pundit Henry has ranked the club’s toughest players since they were last in the Premier League.

Here is how those players shaped up…

7 Richard Naylor

Naylor came through the ranks of the Ipswich youth academy, making his breakthrough into the first team squad in the mid 1990’s.

He started out as a centre forward but recurring injury problems saw him fall down the pecking order at Portman Road.

His Ipswich career seemed to be over after loan spells with Millwall and Burnley in the year 2002, but he was converted into a centre back following the team’s relegation to the Championship.

Naylor ultimately made over 300 appearances for the club before departing in 2009.

He was described as “tough as nails” by Henry.

Naylor eventually retired in 2012 after a stint with Doncaster Rovers and Rotherham United.

6 Guirane N’Daw

N’Daw signed for Ipswich from St. Etienne, spending a year on loan with the Tractor Boys during the 2012-13 campaign.

The midfielder featured 34 times for Ipswich as they earned a 14th place in the Championship.

The Senegal international earned a reputation among supporters of the Suffolk club for being an incredibly tough operator.

He was an extremely combative presence in midfield and fought impressively in the air.

The now 39-year-old returned to his parent club in the summer of 2013, which spelled the end of his time with St. Etienne.

He moved on to Greek side Asteras Tripolis, before returning to French football with Metz and Lens.

N’Daw retired from his playing career in 2016.

5 Luke Chambers

Chambers spent nine years with Ipswich, enjoying the highs and lows of the Championship play-offs and relegation to League One.

The defender featured nearly 400 times for the Tractor Boys following his 2012 arrival from Nottingham Forest.

Chambers began his career at Northampton Town in 2003 before joining Forest four years later.

The now 37-year-old departed Portman Road in 2021.

He signed for Colchester United, where he spent two years before retiring from his playing career.

Chambers played through a remarkable series of injuries, including broken bones and cracked eye sockets, during his time at Ipswich, proving his toughness to supporters and his commitment to the team.

4 Ben Thatcher

Thatcher signed for Ipswich at the tail end of his lengthy playing career.

The now 47-year-old started out at Millwall, breaking into the team in the early 1990’s, before signing for Wimbledon in 1996.

Thatcher went on to play for the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Leicester City, Manchester City and Charlton Athletic before ending up with the Tractor Boys.

Thatcher only spent two years with Ipswich, making just 20 appearances for the club, but his reputation preceded him as he left a mark on supporters.

He was a tough challenger, once earning controversy for his tackle on Pedro Mendes during his time at City.

The players’ time at Ipswich came to an end after Roy Keane terminated his contract over a dispute.

3 Sylvain Legwinski

Legwinski is another player that joined Ipswich in the later stages of his career, signing for the club in 2006.

The Frenchman made 47 appearances for the club during that time, even scoring seven goals.

He arrived after a five-year spell at Fulham, earning a reputation as a tough opponent in his two seasons at Portman Road.

Legwinski was a solid midfielder who caused all sorts of problems for players trying to get past him.

The now 50-year-old retired from his playing career in 2009 after a brief spell with St Neots Town.

Legwinski has since gone into coaching, working with Crystal Palace and AS Monaco during his time since retirement.

2 Sam Morsy

Morsy is a cornerstone of the current squad under McKenna, playing a crucial role in helping the team gain promotion back to the Championship.

He has been a consistent starter in the team since the arrival of the latest manager, becoming a fan favourite with his performances.

Morsy signed for Ipswich from Middlesbrough in the summer of 2021 after just one year at the Riverside.

Morsy made his breakthrough into senior football in 2009, spending four years at Port Vale.

The 31-year-old went on to play for Chesterfield, Wigan Athletic and Barnsley before making the switch to Boro.

Morsy could yet prove a pivotal player in helping the team challenge for a place back in the Premier League in the coming months and maybe years.

1 Jason De Vos

De Vos ended his career at Ipswich Town in 2008, 18 years after he made his initial breakthrough into senior football.

The Canadian made the move to English football in 2001, signing for Wigan Athletic from Dundee United.

De Vos spent three years with the Latics before signing for Ipswich in 2004.

He went on to make 171 appearances for the club during that time, scoring 10 goals from centre back.

The now 49-year-old was quickly made club captain at Ipswich, highlighting his leadership qualities that made him such a tough operator on the pitch.

He earned a reputation for being able to persist through injuries to keep playing for Ipswich, and was known as someone you wouldn’t want to come up against in a game.