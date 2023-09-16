Highlights Dean Marney was a tough-tackling midfielder who had a few seasons in the Premier League with Hull City and could handle himself on the pitch.

Dean Windass, known for his goals, was also a fearless player who flew into tackles and often got into disagreements with match officials.

Paul McShane may not have been flashy, but he was committed and always put his body on the line for Hull City, making him a solid player in defense.

When it comes to creating a team capable of winning matches, squads need to have a player or two in there who can go into battle and be fearless and put their bodies on the line.

At times, so-called 'hard' players are just as important as goalkeepers and goalscorers, but who would rank among Hull City's most solid players in the previous 20 years?

As ranked by FLW's Tigers fan pundit Ant Northgraves, let's take a look at the SEVEN hardest players who have plied their trade at the MKM Stadium since the year 2003.

7 Dean Marney

An energetic box-to-box midfielder in his younger days, Marney showed promise for Tottenham, but in 2006, he was offered the opportunity to sign permanently for Hull - a chance which he took.

Marney played 138 times for the Tigers over a four-year period and plenty of those outings came in the Premier League.

Whilst his disciplinary record wasn't exactly awful, with 23 bookings and one red card, Marney was a tough-tackling midfielder who managed to get a few seasons under his belt in England's top flight, and he could certainly handle himself on the pitch.

6 Dean Windass

Windass played for a number of clubs in his career, but he's remembered most fondly among the Tigers fanbase.

Plucked from North Ferriby United in 1991, Windass scored 64 times in 204 appearances during his first stint at City, but he was sold to Aberdeen in 1995.

Following spells at Oxford United, Bradford City, Middlesbrough, Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday, Windass found his way back to his hometown club in 2007, initially on loan, and went on to produce his best ever moment in the club's colours by firing in the winning goal at Wembley in the 2008 Championship play-off final against Bristol City.

Windass will be fondly remembered for his goals, but he also took no prisoners on the pitch either, as he flew into tackles and often got into disagreements with match officials.

He got plenty of cards during his heyday due to ill-discipline, but with his rough and tumble nature on the pitch, you didn't really want to mess with Windass as an opposition player.

5 Paul McShane

With McShane, you were never going to get anything flashy in defence, but what you would get was commitment and a body that was always on the line.

A product of the Man United academy, having been brought over from the Republic of Ireland at the age of 16, McShane never made it at Old Trafford as he failed to make an appearance, being loaned out to Walsall and Brighton before a switch to West Brom in 2006 on a permanent basis.

McShane gained Premier League experience with Sunderland and then in 2008 he joined Hull, initially on loan, before making the move a permanent one a year later.

The centre-back spent a number of years with Hull, making 136 appearances over the course of seven seasons, although he did have two separate loan stints away with Barnsley and Crystal Palace when on the books at the KC Stadium.

And in terms of his discipline, McShane towed the line with just 15 bookings and no red cards, but he was a player that loved to battle.

4 Allan McGregor

Goalkeepers rarely make this kind of list, but McGregor is somewhat of an exception.

Arriving at Hull in 2013 following a brief stint in Türkiye with Besiktas, McGregor had a long career at Rangers before that move but returned to the UK as a Premier League stopper.

For four of his five years contracted as a Tigers player, the Scotsman was a regular in-between the sticks but he could also handle himself as well if he ever needed to - it didn't often come to that though.

3 Curtis Davies

If there is a footballer who knows all about being committed, a battler and a leader then surely Davies is that very person.

Signing for Hull in 2013 as a 28-year-old, following stints with Birmingham City, Aston Villa, West Brom and Luton Town, Davies spent four years in the East Riding of Yorkshire and, in his debut season, he won the club's Player of the Year award.

Things didn't always go Davies' way at City and he did suffer injuries at times, but he was a leader for them for quite a few years and he continued to show that with Derby in the following years - there weren't many more players that were willing to leave it all on the pitch for the badge like the centre-half.

2 Wayne Brown

Even though he didn't exactly tower over strikers as he stood at six foot tall on the dot, Brown posed a menacing presence at the back with his demeanour and looks.

A no-nonsense centre-back, Brown excelled for Colchester United in the Championship in 2006-07 and that earned him a move to Hull, with a £450,000 paid to the Essex outfit for his services.

If you were a striker, you didn't want to mess with Brown and his presence in Hull's defence in his first season saw them promoted to the Premier League - the player himself appearing 47 times in all competitions.

Brown's time didn't last long at the Tigers as he was deemed surplus to requirements in the Premier League, but he has to go down as one of the hardest players to pull on the black and amber shirt in the 21st century.

1 Ian Ashbee

One of the best-serving players in Hull's modern-day history, Ashbee was brought in by Jan Molby in 2002 from Cambridge United and stayed for the best part of nine years.

Ashbee was incredibly no-nonsense on the pitch, was a leader and was not afraid to commit himself to challenges, allowing other midfielders to roam and make things happen in the final third.

His style of play meant Ashbee was often in the book of the referees and he did get a few red cards in his career, but he was effective in what he did and he eventually got to play in the Premier League in 2008 before knee injuries ended up curtailing his playing days.