Huddersfield Town are likely to be both mentally and physically tough under the stewardship of Neil Warnock.

Despite his reasonably calm nature in front of the media in more recent times, his teams haven't been afraid to put in a tackle over the years and that has landed him in hot water over the years.

He has had some notorious clashes against now-League One side Reading, being involved in an incident with Wally Downes during the 2006/07 season when he was in charge of Sheffield United, after Keith Gillespie was sent off for elbowing Stephen Hunt.

His Leeds United team were very ill-disciplined during their 2011/12 away clash in Berkshire, with Zac Thompson being shown a red card early on for a dangerous challenge, Danny Pugh deserving to see red on a couple of occasions and Jem Karacan being involved in some very hard challenges and eventually being taken off after being on the end of a tackle from Michael Brown.

His Huddersfield side have shown much more discipline than the Whites did during that game at the Select Car Leasing Stadium - but on the theme of toughness - Football League World's Huddersfield Town fan pundit Graeme Rayner has listed who he thinks are the seven hardest Terriers to have played for the club in the past 30 years.

7 Laurent Depoitre

The Belgian was a real physical presence during his time with the Terriers and that proved to be useful for him.

He joined the club from Porto shortly after they were promoted to the Premier League in 2017, signing a two-year deal after failing to fully kick on in Portugal.

Previously having success back in his home nation, he was tipped to thrive by many but he was unable to make too much of an impact under David Wagner, registering six goals in 60 league appearances.

He returned to Gent after being released on the expiration of his contract at Huddersfield in 2019 and he has done well there, continuing to thrive back in his home nation.

At 34, he will probably want to extend his career for as long as he possibly can - and it will be interesting to see how much he has left in the tank.

6 Danny Adams

He spent his career in the north and that isn't a major surprise considering the defender was born there.

Starting his career at Altrincham, he then made quite a few appearances at Macclesfield Town and joined Stockport County before making the switch to Huddersfield.

A falling out with manager Peter Jackson happened during the latter stages of his spell and he had his contract cancelled, but he managed to find first-team football elsewhere and spent three years with Morecambe before dropping down to non-league.

5 Iwan Roberts

Roberts has to be commended for enjoying such a successful career. Not only did he represent Wales several times at a senior international level - but he also represented a number of big clubs.

Starting off at Watford, he then made the move to the John Smith's Stadium and was a real success there.

Making 142 appearances for the club between 1990 and 1993, he registered 50 goals which means he scored more than a goal every three matches for the Terriers. That's a terrific scoring rate.

Proving his spell at Huddersfield wasn't a one-off, he went on to be an asset for Leicester City and Norwich as well, spending a very decent chunk of his career at Carrow Road and scoring 85 goals in all competitions for the Canaries.

4 Tom Cowan

The 54-year-old represented plenty of clubs during his playing career, plying his trade for Rangers and Sheffield United before his switch to West Yorkshire.

He joined the Terriers on loan before making the permanent switch there in the mid-90s - and it's no surprise he did well for the club considering he had Premier League experience before taking a step down to link up with the Yorkshire outfit.

He never really stayed with a club for that long following the end of his time at the Terriers and that's one regret he may have - but he did well for a number of clubs and can proudly say that he plied his trade in the English top flight.

3 Andy Morrison

Fellow Scotsman Morrison also represented Huddersfield and it's not hard to see why he had a reputation for being hard based on the picture above - he clearly wasn't happy with Stan Collymore!

Perhaps his problems off the pitch contributed to this image, with the former centre-back clearly going through real difficulties in his personal life in the past.

He fell out with Brian Horton and Peter Jackson during his time in West Yorkshire - but can be proud of his time at the club.

The big thing he may regret is the fact he didn't have a longer spell with Huddersfield, with the player moving to Manchester City just a couple of years after joining the Terriers.

2 Jonathan Hogg

Hogg, on the other hand, has spent a long time with the Terriers.

Although he could potentially be remembered for his role in Troy Deeney's remarkable goal for Watford against Leicester City in the 2013 play-off semis, he has spent more than 10 years at the John Smith's Stadium and managed to guide them to promotion in that time.

He played in the Terriers' play-off final win against Reading back in 2017 and spent two years in the top flight with the club before their relegation back to the Championship.

The player has been admired by many for his toughness in the middle of the park and more recently played a part in keeping the Terriers in the second tier.

1 Darren Bullock

Bullock is a fondly remembered figure at the John Smith's Stadium, having played for the club during the 90s and FLW Huddersfield fan pundit Rayner believes there's no doubt that he should be at the top of his list.

Described by Rayner as a "proper old school midfield enforcer", he also managed to get himself on the scoresheet for the club on a number of occasions.