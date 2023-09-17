Highlights Curtis Davies, Graeme Shinnie, and John Eustace are ranked among the seven hardest players to play for Derby County in the last two decades.

Davies displayed immense commitment to the club, playing through injury and even coming on to the pitch uninsured.

Shinnie and Eustace were tough midfielders who were not afraid to get stuck into challenges and were known for their physicality and leadership qualities.

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

It takes more than just technical players to win football matches.

Often, clubs have to have one, two, three or maybe more players who are street-wise and can do the 'ugly' side of the game well if they want to be successful.

Players that are tough, not afraid to get into a tackle, and that certainly won't back down should any sort of physical battle arise on the pitch.

Fortunately for Derby County, the club have been blessed with a number of these throughout the years.

With that said, we thought we'd challenge our fan pundits to come up with the seven hardest players to play for their respective club and this is the turn of the Rams.

So things didn't go too far back, we limited it to being in the last two decades.

With all of that said, below, we have ranked the seven hardest players to play for Derby County during the last 20 years according to Football League World's Rams fan pundit Shaun Woodward.

7 Curtis Davies

First up on the list, coming in at number seven according to our Derby County fan pundit is Curtis Davies.

Davies spent six years at Pride Park, having joined the club from Hull City in 2017, and didn't leave until just this summer.

Our fan pundit tells us Davies played through injury and pain on many occasions for the club, and even came on versus Sheffield Wednesday a few seasons ago whilst uninsured.

Davies was clearly very committed to the Derby County cause during his time at the club, and as such, he makes this list of the hardest Derby players in the last two decades.

6 Graeme Shinnie

Ranked as the sixth hardest Derby County player of the last two decades, as per our Rams fan pundit, is Graeme Shinnie.

The midfielder was not afraid to work hard and put himself about during his time at the club, our fan pundit tells us, and he loved getting stuck into a challenge, too.

Shinnie joined the club in July 2019 and departed for Wigan in 2022.

During his time at Pride Park, the Scottish midfielder appeared 93 times for the club.

These days, the 32-year-old currently plays for Aberdeen, helping them qualify for European football this season.

5 John Eustace

In at number five on the list is current Birmingham City boss John Eustace.

During his playing days, the Blues boss was a tough midfielder, and so gets the nod from our fan pundit.

Eustace was a street-wise midfielder, hard as nails, and never backed down from a challenge.

On top of that, he was a good leader, too, and was very experienced by the time he arrived at Derby County, initially on loan, in 2009.

Eustace went on to rejoin the club in 2013, remaining at Pride Park until his retirement in 2015.

Having only played 62 times for the club, it speaks volumes about how tough he was to make this list.

4 Seth Johnson

The fourth hardest player at Derby County during the last two decades is Seth Johnson, according to our fan pundit's rankings.

Johnson joined Derby County in 1999 and remained until 2001, but he would also rejoin the Rams again in 2005, staying for two years once again before retiring in 2007.

Across those two spells, Johnson played 143 times for the club, picking up a whopping 40 yellow cards in those matches.

Our fan pundit tells us that Johnson was similar to Eustace in some ways, but that Johnson tackled as hard as any Derby County player that he can remember.

3 Steve Howard

Into the top three on the list now and Steve Howard gets the nod from our fan pundit in this position.

Like a few others on this list, Howard didn't spend a huge amount of time at Derby, but his toughness during the time he was at the club is fondly remembered.

Indeed, Howard only played for the Rams between 2006 and 2008, making 72 appearances for the club in that period.

In those 72 matches, the centre forward scored 20 goals and registered 11 assists.

Howard would go on to play for the likes of Leicester and Hartlepool after departing Pride Park before hanging up his boots in 2014.

2 Darren Moore

Into the top two now, and a name familiar to followers of the EFL at present for sure in Darren Moore.

Moore guided Sheffield Wednesday from League One to the Championship last season, but back in his playing days, he was hard as nails on the pitch.

To this day, Moore's physical stature is there for all to see and this must have been intimidating for those coming up against him.

As our fan pundit says, Moore is a man-mountain and whilst he was not the quickest, he made up for this with his strength, and is just about as hard as they come.

I'm sure he was very close to being number one on this list.

1 Jake Buxton

Last but certainly not least, we have finally made it to the number one spot.

The hardest player at Derby County in the last two decades, according to Football League World's Rams fan pundit is Jake Buxton.

As our fan pundit put to us when revealing this list, Buxton loved a battle, loved defending and was always willing to put his head in where it hurt.

All of that, combined with the fact he was strong in the tackle made him a real Rams' favourite during his time at the club between 2009 and 2016.

Interestingly, to this day, Buxton remains involved at Pride Park as a youth coach.

In 2022/23, he was in charge of the under-18's side, and in 2023, he took over as boss of the club's under-21's.

How Derby would love to produce players with the toughness that Buxton possessed on the pitch.