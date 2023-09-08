Highlights Coventry City has experienced both highs and lows in the past two decades, playing in all four tiers of English football.

Coventry City have boasted some tough opposition over recent years.

Coventry City have experienced more highs and lows than most clubs since 2000, playing in all four tiers of English football in the past two decades or so.

Dropping to League Two in 2017, Coventry are back on the rise after being on the cusp of promotion back to the Premier League last summer. The Sky Blues recorded their highest league finish since their relegation from the top flight in 2001 with pride certainly restored at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

To do so, Mark Robins has needed not just quality but character, players that will go that extra mile to serve their teammates and deliver the results for the Coventry faithful.

As such, we take a look at seven toughest Sky Blues according to Coventry City fan pundit Neil Littlewood.

7 Gary Deegan

After an established career in Ireland with the likes of Longofrd Town, Galway United and Bohemians, Deegan made the switch to the Midlands in January 2010.

The combative midfielder scored twice in his debut campaign, including a late equaliser to make it 2-2 in the M69 Derby.

Injuries left him sidelined for the majority of the following season before making another 24 Championship appearances in his third and final year at the club.

The 35-year-old moved to Hibernian in 2012 before plying his trade in the third and fourth tiers of English football and has since returned to Ireland with Drogheda United.

6 Romain Vincelot

While Vincelot only spent one season with the Sky Blues, he quickly established his importance as an enforcer in Tony Mowbray's side.

An experienced EFL asset after spells with Dagenham & Redbridge, Brighton and Leyton Orient, he went on to play 45 times as Coventry missed out on a play-off place in League One.

He was subsequently moved onto Bradford City the following season despite being a mainstay in the eleven, the club dropping out of the third tier as Vincelot finished in the play-offs.

The 37-year-old continued to play in the Football League, joining the likes of Crawley Town, Shrewsbury Town and Stevenage up until 2021, where he retired at the age of 35.

5 Dennis Wise

Dennis Wise' experience was pivotal during his short stint with the Sky Blues, his tenacious personality and love for a tackle still there for all to see at the age of 39.

A three-time FA Cup winner with Wimbledon and Chelsea, his leadership transcended his minutes on the football pitch, playing 12 times and scoring once in his six-month spell. Coventry recorded an eighth place finish in the Championship as Wise made the return to management.

4 Michael Doyle

The long-serving midfielder's leadership could not be understated as a true physical presence in the midfield of the field.

The former Ireland international made more than 260 appearances in his initial stint at the club from 2003 to 2011 with the club experiencing both Championship play-off and relegation battles.

His presence in the midfield was crucial at both ends of the field, providing defensive stability as well as an eye for goal every so often.

Doyle ejoyed his best seasons in front of goal in a Coventry shirt, scoring seven goals with three assists in the 2007/08 season, while scoring 20 times in his initial stint at the club.

The now 42-year-old returned to the Midlands 2017 with Coventry stuck in League Two, having led Portsmouth to the title the previous year. The former Sheffield United man made 44 league appearances as Mark Robins' side secured promotion via the play-offs, playing 23 times the following year before making the move to Notts County.

3 Rob Page

After respectable outings with Watford and Sheffield United, the former Wales international joined the club in the 2004/05 season, playing 18 times.

The defender slowly became a larger presence in the Coventry backline, his leadership a valuable asset and was appointed captain in his third and final year at the club, playing 29 times in the Championship.

Page departed with 79 league games under his belt, ending his career with Huddersfield Town and Chesterfield before moving into management, where he is currently in charge of the Welsh national team.

2 Muhamed Konjić

The towering defender joined Gordon Strachan's Coventry in 1999 from AS Monaco as the Sky Blues battled for survival in the top flight.

Game time was limited, however, as he made just 16 appearances across his first three seasons at the club before suffering relegation in 2001.

'Big Mo' soon became a fan favourite though as he became a mainstay in the Coventry defence upon relegation, a no-nonsense defender who always wore his heart on his sleeve.

The Bosnian international went on to make 122 second-tier appearances for the club before a final move to Derby County, his legacy in a Sky Blues shirt secured for a lifetime.

1 Kyle McFadzean

The only player on this list still at the club, the veteran defender is a modern-day Coventry hero, helping the Sky Blues lift the League One title in his first season at the club in 2020.

McFadzean played 44 times in their title charge, immediately asserting his leadership qualities onto the side. The general's experience in the Championship was a blessing too, playing 122 times in the second tier for both MK Dons and Burton Albion with the defender well versed in the event of an unwanted relegation battle.

The 36-year-old made 110 Championship appearances ahead of this season, the captain a mainstay in Mark Robins' side as the club suffered defeat in the play-off final at Wembley with their defensive stability a major factor in such run, registering 16 clean sheets.

The former Burton Albion defender remains to be a vocal and physical presence in the Coventry backline and a symbol of Sky Blues' character and meteoric rise in the past decade.