Bolton Wanderers will be looking to bounce back from the disappointment of the end of last season during the current campaign.

Having finished the regular season fifth in the League One table to secure a place in the play-offs, the Trotters then missed out on promotion to the Championship after defeat to Barnsley at the semi-final stage.

That is something they will be looking to improve on this time around, and the club were busy in the transfer market over the summer, to give themselves the best possible chance of doing that.

Indeed, things have started well for Ian Evatt's side on the pitch as they look to do that, with the club picking up 13 points from their opening six league games, putting them second in the early League One standings.

They will be looking to build on that when they return to action after the international break on the 16th September, when they travel to the Select Car Leasing Stadium to face Reading.

Here though, we're turning our attention away from that for a few minutes, to focus on some of the toughest players to have played for Bolton over the course of the past 20 years.

In order to help do that, we asked Football League World's Bolton Wanderers fan pundit, Oliver Jaques, to name who he thinks are the seven hardest players to have represented the club over the course of the last two decades.

We've now given you a run down of those selections, so why not take a look at those right here, and see if you agree with the picks that Oliver has made.

7 Matt Gilks

Goalkeeper Gilks brought an end to his long playing career with Bolton, joining the club as a player-goalkeeping coach in the summer of 2020.

Gilks would eventually retire from playing in January 2022, in order to focus on the coaching side of the role, a position that he still holds to this day.

Prior to his retirement, he made 39 appearances in all competitions for the Trotters, helping them win promotion from League Two to League One in that time.

Although Gilks was only shown one yellow card while playing for Bolton, the imposing, commanding presence of the goalkeeper means you can still understand his selection as one of the club's hardest players of recent years.

6 El Hadji Diouf

There aren't many players who can match El Hadji Diouf when it comes to a reputation for controversy, and his time at Bolton certainly contributed to that.

The attacker was twice involved in incidents were he was forced to deal with charges for spitting, while there were many other times that he found himself in trouble with the authorities over the years.

In a total of 136 appearances across all competitions for the club, Diouf was booked on 35 occasions, while also being sent off three times.

As a result, when you consider everything that happened involving the winger throughout his career, it is no surprise to see him feature among these selections.

5 Nigel Reo-Coker

Reo-Coker joined Bolton in the summer of 2011, arriving on a free transfer following his release by Aston Villa.

Ultimately, the midfielder would remain at the club for just a single season, departing the following year following the club's relegation to the Premier League.

Even so, the no nonsense, tough tackling midfielder still did enough to earn a place on this list following his performances for the Trotters.

In just 42 appearances in a Bolton shirt, Reo-Coker was booked on eight occasions, showing he was not afraid to go all out while playing for the club.

4 Tal Ben Haim

Ben Haim joined Bolton in the summer of 2004, arriving from Maccabai Tel Aviv in his native Israel.

The centre back remained with the Trotters for the next three seasons, where he became a regular, and often imposing figure at the heart of their defence.

In total, Ben Haim would make 110 appearances for the club, during which time he was booked on 25 occasions, and sent off on two more.

Bolton proved to be the first of a number of English clubs Ben Haim would represent, later going on to play for the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City, Sunderland, Portsmouth, West Ham, QPR and Charlton.

3 Karl Henry

Henry is another player on this list, who actually only ended up playing a single season of his career for Bolton.

That came in the 2017/18 campaign, when the midfielder helped the club to narrowly and dramatically avoid relegation from the Championship on the final day.

Henry certainly put plenty into that, picking up a remarkable 13 yellow cards in just 33 appearances for the club, showing just how tough a player he was for opponents to face physically.

After a brief spell with Bradford the season after his departure from Bolton, Henry retired from professional football in August 2019, after eight months without a club.

2 Ivan Campo

Campo is arguably not just a Bolton cult hero, but an icon of the Premier League at the start of this century, thanks to his distinctive looks and no nonsense defending.

The Spaniard joined Wanderers from Real Madrid on loan in 2002, making that move permanent a year later.

He then remained with Bolton until 2008, and in 198 appearances for the club, he was booked 48 times while receiving two red cards, demonstrating his tough on pitch nature.

Following his departure from Bolton, Campo had brief spells with Ipswich and Greek side AEK Larnaca, before he retired from playing at the end of the 2009/10 season.

1 Kevin Davies

While he may not have been the most prolific of strikers, Davies was certainly a physical one that made life difficult for defenders.

Indeed, the one-time England international committed the most fouls in the Premier League for three seasons straight while playing for Bolton between 2004 and 2007.

In total, the striker received 82 yellow cards and one red card in the 407 games he played during his decade with the club between 2003 and 2013, which makes for an interesting comparison when considering he scored 84 goals for the club.

After leaving Bolton, Davies spent two seasons playing for Preston North End, before retiring in the summer of 2015.