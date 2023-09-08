This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Blackburn Rovers have had a lot of ups and downs over the last several years.

The Lancashire club narrowly missed out on a play-off place in Jon Dahl Tomasson’s first year in charge of the club.

The Dane has earned a lot of plaudits for the work he has done in charge of the team, especially given the difficulties he has encountered behind the scenes.

Rovers have not been back in the Premier League since 2012, and even became the first team to win the competition to end up dropping down to League One when they suffered relegation in 2017.

The team has cemented its place back in the Championship in recent campaigns, finishing as high as seventh and eighth since returning to the second tier.

Blackburn will be aiming to earn their place back in the top flight soon after such a long period away from the competition they won in 1995.

Several players have made themselves fan favourites for the tough performances that they have put in for Rovers over the years.

FLW’s Blackburn fan pundit Toby Wilding has ranked the club’s seven hardest ever players.

Here we look at how Toby has listed those players…

7 Gael Givet

Givet joined Blackburn in 2009 after the team had finished 15th in the Premier League table.

The Frenchman played a role in helping the team improve to 10th in his first campaign at Ewood Park.

During his time at Blackburn, the now 41-year-old earned 11 yellow cards in three Premier League seasons, as well as two yellow cards in the Championship.

Givet departed Blackburn in 2013, signing for Arles-Avignon.

The player retired from football in 2016 after a stint at Tours in which he failed to make a single appearance for the club.

Givet also made 12 appearances at international level for France, albeit none of which came during his time in English football.

6 Dominic Matteo

Matteo signed for Blackburn in 2004 following the club’s 15th place finish in the Premier League.

The Scot stayed with the club for three seasons as the team earned 15th, sixth and 10th place finishes in the table.

Matteo made 34 appearances for Blackburn during this time, earning 12 yellow cards during this period.

The now 49-year-old opted for a switch to Stoke City in 2007, helping the Potters establish themselves in the Premier League under Tony Pulis.

Matteo eventually called it a day on his playing career in 2009 after just 23 appearances for Stoke.

Matteo also survived having a brain tumour in 2019, fully recovering from a procedure to have it removed after just a few months.

5 Míchel Salgado

Salgado made a sensational move to Blackburn from Real Madrid in 2009, ending a 10-year association with the Spanish giants.

Salgado won four La Liga titles and two Champions Leagues during his time with Los Blancos, featuring over 200 times for the club.

The Spaniard spent three years at Ewood Park, helping the team battle against relegation.

However, Rovers eventually succumbed to the drop in 2012, which caused Salgado to depart the team.

This was effectively the end of his career, although he did make a one-off appearance for Independiente in 2018.

Salgado earned 13 yellow cards in 66 appearances in the Premier League, but managed to never get sent off.

4 Ryan Nelsen

Nelsen signed for Blackburn in 2005, joining from MLS side DC United.

The New Zealand international was a fan favourite during his time at Ewood Park, becoming known for his stern defensive performances.

The defender was made club captain during his time in Lancashire, where he made 172 appearances.

He was a key part of the team during their time in the Premier League, but he was unable to prevent the club from suffering relegation at the end of the 2011-12 campaign.

Nelsen departed Blackburn following the club’s relegation, signing for Tottenham on a short-term basis.

Nelsen ended his career with a stint at QPR, retiring from football in 2013.

3 Garry Flitcroft

Flitcroft spent 10 years with Blackburn, joining the club just a year after they clinched the Premier League title.

The midfielder made nearly 250 appearances for the team during this time.

Flitcroft was a part of the team as they continued to finish in mid-table positions in the top flight.

The now 50-year-old also helped establish Rovers back in the Premier League after their two-year spell in the second division at the turn of the century.

The Englishman went on to play for Sheffield United following his departure from Ewood Park, albeit only on a short-term basis.

The stint with the Blades signalled the end of his playing career.

2 Chris Samba

Samba replaced Ryan Nelsen as the club captain at Blackburn, taking on the role near the end of his time with the team.

The now 39-year-old arrived from German outfit Hertha Berlin in 2007, going on to become a major fan favourite during his time at Ewood Park.

Samba was a tough defender that earned a lot of plaudits for his performances for Blackburn.

He departed the Premier League side in 2012 as the team headed towards relegation to the Championship.

The centre back signed for Russian club Anzhi Makhachkala in the winter window that year, but quickly made a return to English football with a move to QPR in 2013.

Samba went on to return to Russia again in 2013, before eventually retiring in 2018 after a short stint with Aston Villa.

1 Andy Todd

Todd signed for the club in 2002, joining from Charlton Athletic after a three-year spell with the London club.

The now 48-year-old spent five years with Rovers, making 88 appearances for the club during its time in the Premier League.

The defender earned a reputation for being quite tough to play against, making him well regarded by supporters at Ewood Park.

Todd did take a loan spell to hated rivals Burnley in 2003, and eventually left Blackburn for Derby County in 2007.

He has since retired from football, ending his career in 2013.