Highlights Birmingham City is hoping for a successful season in the Championship, with new owners and improved team performance.

The current crop of Birmingham players are aiming to make their mark in the club's history and push for promotion to the Premier League.

The article ranks the seven hardest players to have played for Birmingham in the last 20 years, with Barry Ferguson, Maikel Kieftenbeld, and Nicky Butt making the list.

Birmingham City will be hoping the 2023/24 Championship season is one to remember for the football club.

The Blues have been stuck at the bottom end of the Championship for a while now, but with new owners on board, the club will hope this is a sign of better things to come.

John Eustace managed to improve the team last season, but he will be hoping this campaign can be even better than the last.

Birmingham have started this season very well and are now finding themselves near the top of the table. Of course, there is still a long way to go, but this group of Birmingham players will be looking to put their names in the history books.

While this current crop of players look to get Birmingham dreaming of the Premier League, FLW’s Birmingham City fan pundit Mike Gibbs has looked back at the club’s history and ranked the seven hardest players to have played for the club in the last 20 years.

Take a look to see who makes this list…

7 Barry Ferguson

Ferguson started his football career at Rangers, coming through their different age groups before establishing himself on the first team.

He played at the club for a while before moving to England and signing for Blackburn Rovers. He stayed there for two seasons before re-joining Rangers in 2005.

It was in 2009 that he joined Birmingham, and he stayed at the club for two seasons before signing for Blackpool in 2011.

Ferguson played 84 times for the Blues, and he scored twice in the process. But to show why he may be considered one of the hardest, he loved a tackle, as shown by the 13 yellow cards he collected and one red card.

6 Maikel Kieftenbeld

Out of this list, Kieftenbeld is the most recent player to have played for the club.

The 33-year-old started his career in his homeland of the Netherlands, and after playing for a few clubs there, which included FC Twente and FC Groningen, he moved to England.

He signed for Birmingham in 2015 and instantly became a firm fixture in their midfield. His time at the club saw him play 183 games in all competitions, scoring six goals and registering four assists.

The midfielder loved a tackle and was a very defensive-minded player who was tasked with helping protect the defence. During his time with the Blues, Kieftenbeld picked up a staggering 41 yellow cards and was sent off twice.

He left Birmingham in 2021 and joined fellow Championship side Millwall, but he left the club in 2022 and moved back to the Netherlands.

5 Nicky Butt

Nicky Butt may be better known for being a part of the successful Manchester United teams in the 1990s and early 2000s, but he also played for other clubs, including Birmingham City.

He was at Man United until 2004, and then he was sold by the club to Newcastle United. But in 2005, the Magpies decided to loan the midfielder out, and he signed for Birmingham.

He spent the 2005/06 season there, and in that time, he played 29 games in all competitions, scoring three times in the process. Butt was also known for loving a tackle, and he was booked six times during his spell with the Blues.

Butt retired from football in 2011 and got a role at his former club Manchester United, where he worked closely with the club’s academy before leaving and now being an owner at league Two side Salford City.

4 Lee Carsley

Carsley has just led the England Under-21s to the European Under 21 Championship, but it mustn’t be forgotten that he was a former player before he got into coaching.

The 49-year-old came through the ranks at Derby County but moved on from the Rams in 1999 to join Blackburn Rovers.

He then went on to play for Coventry City and Everton before signing for Birmingham on a free transfer in 2008.

Carsley scored three times in 53 games for the Blues while also picking up six yellow cards and one red card. He is deemed by Mike Gibbs to be Birmingham’s fourth-hardest player.

3 Lee Bowyer

Bowyer may be remembered for managing Birmingham City in recent times, but he also played for the club in his playing days.

The former midfielder played for Charlton Athletic, Leeds United, West Ham, and Newcastle in the early parts of his career. But he then joined the Blues, first on loan and then on a free transfer in 2009.

Bowyer played 94 times for the club and scored 12 goals and provided 10 assists. He is considered by Mike Gibbs to be the third hardest player to play for the club, and his picking up of 21 yellow cards may be evidence of why.

2 Paul Robinson

Birmingham City was Paul Robinson’s final club, as he joined them in 2012 and retired in 2018.

Before playing for the Blues, he had played for Watford, West Brom, Bolton Wanderers, and Leeds United earlier in his career.

The former left-back played 175 times for the club in that six-year period, and he scored four goals. He was considered to be a very tough, competitive defender and, according to Mike Gibbs, Birmingham’s second hardest player.

1 Martin Grainger

FLW’s fan pundit Mike Gibbs believes former player Martin Grainger is Birmingham’s hardest player from the last 20 years.

Again, Birmingham was the final club for Grainger as well before he retired from football. He played for Colchester United and Brentford before joining the Blues in 1996.

He stayed with the club until 2005, and in that time, he played over 220 times for the club and grabbed 27 goals in the process.

One reason why he may be considered the hardest player is that he picked up 43 yellow cards in his time at the club, as well as three red cards.