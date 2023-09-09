Highlights Barnsley showed resilience last season to bounce back from a poor campaign and challenge for promotion.

The team suffered setbacks like losing in the play-off final and key players leaving, but they remain determined.

Liam Kitching, Josh Scowen, and Stephen Dawson are some of the toughest players to have worn a Barnsley jersey.

Barnsley showed real toughness last season to bounce back and fire themselves into the promotion mix following a very poor 2021/22 campaign.

Following such a superb 2020/21 season under Valerien Ismael, it would have been understandable if the Tykes had finished in an underwhelming position last term because to go from potential promotion to relegation would have been a massive body blow.

They did well under Michael Duff but will need to be resilient once more after suffering quite a few blows in recent months.

They lost in the final moments of extra time against Sheffield Wednesday in the play-off final after battling so hard with 10 men at Wembley.

The Tykes then went on to lose Michael Duff and lost the likes of Mads Andersen and Liam Kitching during the summer transfer window.

Harry Isted and Bobby Thomas are no longer at the club either following the end of their loan spells at Oakwell at the end of last season.

It would be a real achievement back to the Championship if they secured promotion at the second time of asking - and they will need to be as tough as nails to achieve that aim.

Speaking of toughness, Football League World's Barnsley fan pundit Joe Beardsall has listed who he believes are the seven hardest players to have worn a Barnsley jersey.

7 Liam Kitching

Kitching was a great asset for the Tykes during his time at Oakwell, with his defensive contributions helping the club to secure a place in the promotion mix last term.

Although they failed to get back to the Championship at the first time of asking, Kitching has the chance to prove his worth again following his move to Coventry City during the latter stages of the summer.

With the likes of Luke McNally and Callum Doyle departing Coventry in the summer along with Michael Rose and Jonathan Panzo, Kitching could help to replace some of these players.

The Sky Blues certainly seem to be a team on the up - and it wouldn't be a surprise to see the central defender in the Premier League next season.

6 Josh Scowen

The 30-year-old has enjoyed a fruitful career in the EFL, starting off at Wycombe Wanderers before moving to Barnsley.

Doing well there and helping the club to get back to the second tier, he then departed for Queens Park Rangers at the end of his contract at Oakwell in 2017 before dropping down to League One with Sunderland in 2020.

Returning to Wycombe since, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him rejoin QPR at some point considering his former boss Ainsworth is now at Loftus Road.

He's a real presence in the middle of the park - and would probably still be an asset for the Tykes.

5 Stephen Dawson

You have to feel for Dawson. He did well for much of his career and established himself as a real asset in the EFL, but the last professional club he played for was Bury and he left the club when they collapsed.

After that, he played in non-league and that allowed him to continue playing football - but he would have been keen to end his professional career on a much more positive note.

Forced to put his house on the market during Bury's issues, he wasn't afraid to confront the owner Steve Dale and no one could blame him with the latter failing to fulfil his obligations.

4 Antony Kay

Born in Barnsley and starting his career at Oakwell, Kay registered 195 competitive appearances for the club in total.

He also made more than 100 appearances for the likes of MK Dons and Huddersfield Town - and is continuing to play now with the Englishman remaining fit.

Playing for Welsh side Bala Town not so long ago, he is now with Runcorn Linnets and will be hoping to continue making valuable contributions on the pitch before he decides to hang up his boots.

3 Darren Moore

Moore was a tough central defender during his playing days and enjoyed a successful career, proving his worth for a number of clubs including West Bromwich Albion, a team he went on to manage.

He also managed Sheffield Wednesday and guided them to promotion following a remarkable second-leg comeback in the play-off semis against Peterborough United earlier this year.

But in the summer, the Owls and Moore agreed to part ways and he will now be looking for his next job.

If things don't work out for Neill Collins, could he be the man to come to Oakwell and guide them back to the second tier?

2 Chris Morgan

Morgan is known for his time at Oakwell and Sheffield United, featuring in a documentary during the 2004/05 campaign that showcased just how much of a character and a warrior he is in the dressing room.

He wasn't afraid to go toe-to-toe and have a confrontation with Neil Warnock after Joleon Lescott scored a late goal against the Blades for Wolves during their clash at Bramall Lane.

And you have to be a brave man to go up against Warnock, so he is fully deserving of his place on this list.

His leadership allowed United to secure promotion to the top flight in 2006 and although they only spent one season there, he can be proud of what he achieved in South Yorkshire for both the Tykes and United.

1 Heinz Muller

Shot-stopper Muller playing for the Tykes during a very interesting time.

They managed to get to the FA Cup semi-final during his time at the club and although he played in the early rounds of the competition, he couldn't play against Liverpool, Chelsea and semi-final opponents Cardiff City due to an injury.

Not being able to play those games will have been a real regret of his considering they won at Anfield, secured a victory against a strong Chelsea team and managed to play against the Bluebirds at Wembley.

Registering 17 clean sheets in 69 appearances and conceding 91 goals in the process, that isn't a terrible record for the German.