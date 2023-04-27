Derby County will be looking to extend their winning run in League One to three games this weekend by defeating Portsmouth at Pride Park.

Thanks to their recent triumph over Burton Albion, the Rams moved above Peterborough United in the League One standings.

With two games left to play this season, Derby currently hold a two-point advantage over Posh in the race for a top-six finish.

Only below Bolton Wanderers on goal difference, the Rams could potentially leapfrog Ian Evatt's side in the table if they deliver the goods against Portsmouth and Sheffield Wednesday.

While head coach Paul Warne will currently be focusing on leading his side to the play-offs, he will need to make some decisions regarding the futures of existing members of his squad.

Here, we have decided to take a look at the players who could leave Derby on a free transfer this summer.

Who are the Derby County players that are on course to depart for free?

David McGoldrick

David McGoldrick's current deal at Derby is set to expire this summer, and thus he will become a free-agent if fresh terms cannot be agreed.

Warne recently revealed that talks were underway between the Rams and the forward who has provided an impressive total of 28 direct goal contributions in League One this season.

Richard Stearman

Richard Stearman will also be free to find a new club if Derby decide to release him upon the expiry of his deal.

The defender has not featured for the Rams since the start of January and has expressed a desire to embark on a career in coaching.

James Chester

James Chester will leave Derby on a free transfer later this year if he is not offered a new deal by the League One outfit.

Due to injury, the centre-back has only been utilised on seven occasions by the Rams this season.

Craig Forsyth

Craig Forsyth is currently the longest-serving member of Derby's squad as he joined the club in 2013.

The 34-year-old spell with the Rams will come to an end this summer if a fresh agreement cannot be reached between the two parties.

During the current term, Forsyth has made 39 league appearances for Derby.

Scott Loach

Scott Loach will also leave on a free transfer later this year if Derby opt against handing him a new contract.

Loach is currently serving as an understudy for Joe Wildsmith and has not made a single appearance in League One this season.

Curtis Davies

Curtis Davies' deal with Derby expires in June, and thus he will leave Pride Park if a new deal is not offered to him.

The 38-year-old returned to the Rams' starting eleven for their win over Exeter and is expected to feature against Portsmouth this weekend.

Is Conor Hourihane also on course to leave on a free transfer later this year?

As is the case with all the aforementioned players, Conor Hourihane will leave Derby on a free transfer this summer if he does not sign a new contract.

Since sealing a switch to Derby last year, Hourihane has produced a host of impressive performances for the Rams.

As well as scoring seven goals, Hourihane has also provided 10 assists in 42 league appearances and was recently named in the League One Team of the Season.