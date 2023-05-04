Coventry City will be looking to book their place in the play-offs on Monday when they head to the Riverside Stadium to face Middlesbrough.

The Sky Blues will be guaranteed a top-six finish if they avoid a defeat at the hands of Boro as they currently hold a three-point advantage over the chasing pack.

Providing that they do indeed qualify for this competition, it will be interesting to see whether Coventry will be able to secure promotion via a trip to Wembley Stadium.

Regardless of what division the club find themselves in later this year, decisions will need to be made regarding the futures of some of the current members of their squad.

Here, we have decided to take a look at the individuals who have just one year remaining on their deals at Coventry.

Which Coventry City players have deals that run until 2024?

Matt Godden

Matt Godden's deal with Coventry is set to run until 2024.

Since sealing a switch to the club in 2019, Godden has produced a host of impressive attacking displays.

During the current term, Godden has managed to provide 11 direct goal contributions in the Championship for the Sky Blues.

Kyle McFadzean

Kyle McFadzean also has one year left to run on his Coventry deal.

The centre-back has been deployed on 34 occasions by manager Mark Robins in the second-tier this season and is expected to feature against Boro on Monday.

Josh Reid

Josh Reid's contract is set to expire in June 2024.

The defender was sent out on loan to Stevenage earlier this year by Coventry.

Unfortunately for Reid, he has been unable to make an impact for Steve Evans' side during the second half of the season as he has only featured on one occasion.

Simon Moore

Simon Moore also has a year left to run on his contract at Coventry.

Moore has lost his place in the starting eleven to Ben Wilson this season.

Due to form demonstrated by Wilson, Moore has been limited to four appearances in all competitions.

Callum O'Hare

Callum O'Hare's contract with Coventry is set to run until 2024.

The attacking midfielder has been forced to watch on from the sidelines since sustaining a serious knee injury in December.

O'Hare has provided 38 direct goal contributions in the 146 appearances that he has made for Coventry.

Gustavo Hamer

Gustavo Hamer's deal with Coventry is set to reach a crescendo next year.

A key member of the club's squad, Hamer has been directly involved in 18 league goals this season and has also made 2.7 tackles per fixture (as per WhoScored).

Does Viktor Gyokeres' deal at Coventry also expire in 2024?

Viktor Gyokeres' deal at Coventry is also set to expire in 2024.

The Sweden international has played a major role in helping the Sky Blues maintain a push for a play-off place this season.

As well as scoring 21 league goals, Gyokeres has also chipped in with 10 assists for his team-mates at this level during the current term.

