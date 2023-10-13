Recently appointed Charlton Athletic manager Michael Appleton may have some big decisions to make in the near future after inheriting Dean Holden's squad.

The January transfer window will soon arrive and Appleton may be able to make some necessary tweaks, but there are also the soon-to-be out of contract players he needs to deal with too.

Which players though have deals at The Valley that will expire at the end of the season? Let's take a look...

1 Michael Hector

A man who has played for 18 different clubs in his career, Hector only signed in January on a short-term basis, but he did enough in that time period before the end of the 2022-23 season to be offered an extended deal.

Hector has been a regular for Charlton so far this season and at the age of 31, he may still have more left to come at League One level.

2 George Dobson

The current Charlton skipper, Dobson is one of the priority contracts that SE7 Partners need to sort out before the January window.

The 25-year-old midfielder is one of the first names on the team-sheet, and he was wanted in the summer as well as moneybags League Two outfit Wrexham tried to bring Dobson to North Wales.

However, a deal didn't happen and Dobson has remained crucial to the club's plans for 2023-24 - it would hurt though if he was lost on a free transfer next summer.

3 Corey Blackett-Taylor

Like Dobson, Blackett-Taylor had transfer interest late on in the summer window, with Derby County keen on taking the winger to Pride Park.

Blackett-Taylor stayed at The Valley though, and there has been a switching of roles in recent weeks from the wing-back position he was playing under Holden to being utilised as a more traditional winger by Appleton.

With four goals in his last five league games, something is working for the 26-year-old, and a new contract on the table has to be a priority, just like with Dobson - particularly as Championship clubs have now been linked.

4 Terell Thomas

Having played for the Addicks in his youth, Thomas returned to the club last September, but wasn't seen that much due to injuries.

Thomas has played in every league match for Charlton so far this season though, and has found a role at left-back under Appleton.

Could his performances see an extended deal come the end of the season? We will have to wait and see.

5 Richard Chin

This is a critical year for Chin, who at the age of 20 perhaps needs to be playing regularly to prove himself.

The versatile full-back featured sporadically for the Addicks in league and cup action last season, racking up 15 appearances before an end of season loan spell in the National League South with Dartford.

Chin however is yet to be in a league squad for the 2023-24 season, so he has a lot to do if he wants to earn a new deal.

6 Deji Elewere

Another 20-year-old who is trying to get a longer deal at The Valley is Elewere, who played 11 times in the 2021-22 season as a teenager.

The centre-back spent most of last season out on loan in the National League with Wealdstone and Bromley earning experience, but with just three appearances so far this season there could be work to do.

It remains to be seen if Appleton will utilise Elewere this season, but you'd imagine he will get another contract.

7 Lucas Ness

An acquisition from non-league Met Police in 2020, Ness has developed himself into making an impact at League One level.

Ness broke into the first-team last season and played mainly under Dean Holden, but with Michael Hector and Lloyd Jones seemingly Appleton's centre-back pairing of choice for league games, it could be hard for the 21-year-old to get much action.