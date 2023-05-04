Burnley will have quite a bit of business to conduct during the summer transfer window and not just because they need to strengthen for their Premier League return.

Most of their current loanees are scheduled to head back to their parent clubs in the summer, with only Michael Obafemi guaranteed to be a Claret next term as he prepares to seal a permanent move away from Swansea City.

All of their loanees, except Halil Dervisoglu, have played a key part in the Lancashire side's promotion push and they will either need to pursue further moves for them or find replacements.

Replacing Nathan Tella will be particularly important because the Southampton man has been a reliable goalscorer for them and will be missed when he returns to the south coast.

Not only are the Clarets planning for this summer though, but also for the 2024/25 campaign with manager Vincent Kompany revealing this information recently.

With this, they will surely be looking at their players whose contracts expire next year, with some key first-teamers looking set to leave for free in 2024 unless they are tied down to new deals.

We take a look at the players who fit into this category.

Goalkeeper - Bailey Peacock-Farrell

Looking set to remain behind Arijanet Muric in the pecking order for the foreseeable future, he could potentially be pushed even further down the pecking order by a new signing this summer.

Bart Verbruggen is just one stopper who has been linked with the Clarets in recent times, so it will be interesting to see whether Peacock-Farrell tries to push for a move away if he's turfed out of the matchday squad.

He will be desperate to be a regular starter for Northern Ireland for the foreseeable future, but will need to play regularly if he wants to do that with Luke Southwood shining on loan at Cheltenham Town.

Defenders - Charlie Taylor and Bobby Thomas

Taylor hasn't been a very regular starter this season with others ahead of him in the pecking order at centre-back and Ian Maatsen starting regularly on the left-hand side.

However, he is a useful, experienced figure and will certainly be an asset next season for those who haven't played in the English top flight before.

Depending on his performance levels and game time next season, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him earn a contract extension.

Equally, it wouldn't be a shock to see Thomas sold this summer considering he isn't likely to win much game time at Turf Moor anytime soon.

Midfielders - Josh Brownhill, Jack Cork, Johann Berg Gudmundsson

Brownhill is probably the most valuable player on this list but it's unclear whether he would be willing to sign a new contract.

The Clarets are probably in a strong position to tie him down now after sealing their promotion to the top tier, so they should certainly be entering negotiations with his representatives if they haven't already.

Playing an integral role for the Clarets this term, that has reinforced how important he is.

33-year-old Cork's future is probably uncertain too because of his age, but if he can shine in the top flight next term, he could easily win himself another deal.

Gudmundsson, meanwhile, signed a new deal in January and the Clarets have the option to trigger a 12-month extension on that contract if they wish, something that would extend his stay at Turf Moor to 2025.

Strikers - Jay Rodriguez

Kompany has confirmed that Rodriguez is a part of his plans for next season, but his future beyond then is unclear.

Like Cork, his age may be a barrier in his quest to earn a new deal, but his top-tier experience will be valuable and that's why the player probably doesn't need to worry about his future until this time next year.

Whether he starts every week next term remains to be seen though.