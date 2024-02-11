Bristol Rovers have a number of players who are out of contract in the summer, with the uncertainty of their futures potentially have an impact on their form between now and the end of the season.

With seven different player's contracts expiring in the summer, Rovers manager Matt Taylor will need to find a way to keep his squad motivated while the future seems so unclear at the Memorial Stadium.

Let's take a look at which players will see their deals come to an end in June, and therefore right now are leaving Rovers come the summer.

Scott Sinclair

Former Swansea City and Manchester City winger Scott Sinclair could be exiting his boyhood club for a second time, with his Rovers contract set to expire at the end of the season.

The forward signed an 18-month deal with the Gas last January, extending his stay at the club following a move from Preston North End in 2022.

Despite coming through the academy at Rovers at the age of nine, Sinclair has not featured regular for the side this season.

With just 11 appearances and two goals in League One, and without any time on the pitch since October, you can expect to see him exit the club in the summer.

George Friend

The former Middlesbrough joined Rovers at the beginning of the season, but has struggled to nail down a place in the side so far in the League One campaign.

The 36-year-old signed a one-year deal in the summer, and he looks unlikely to continue at the club beyond this year if he does not get more playing time at the Memorial Stadium.

John Marquis

31-year-old striker Marquis has been a key player off the bench for Rovers so far in this campaign, but his expiring contract and sub-par goal return could see the side let him leave the club in the summer.

The English forward joined the club on a contract for two years in the summer of 2022, which expires at the end of their current season.

With his age and current attacking output, there wouldn't be an expectation to see him remaining at the club once the season ends, and he will likely be let go by the Pirates once his contract expires.

Sam Finley

Rovers captain Finley has his contract expiring at the end of the season, and would be one of the players the club should be looking at keeping before his deal runs out.

Finley signed a new deal with the club in September 2022, keeping him tied to Rovers until the summer of 2024.

The club captain has been a regular starter for the Bristol club, so they will likely want to tie him down to a new deal before the League One campaign comes to an end.

Losing the 31-year-old could be a big blow for the Pirates, so many will expect him to be offered a new deal to stay at the club for at least another year following the conclusion of the campaign.

Jordan Rossiter

Injuries may have put an end to former Liverpool midfielder Jordan Rossiter's career with Rovers.

The 26-year old hasn't played for the club since December 2022 due to a meniscus injury that could put an end to his career as a footballer if he does not recover.

The midfielder's deal with the club is up at the end of the season, and manager Taylor has warned that Rossiter will not play again this season following his injuries.

While the club may let the player train with them as he continues to heal his injuries, it is unlikely they will offer him a new deal while it is unknown when - if ever - he will be able to step foot into the pitch again.

Lewis Gordon

Rovers signed former Brentford defender Gordon on a free transfer following his release from the Premier League club in 2022, handing him a two-year-deal.

The Scotland under-21 international became a key player in his debut season, playing 39 times in League One as he helped the Pirates avoid relegation with a 17th place finish.

However, he has shared the spotlight at left-back with Friend this season, and is no longer considered a key member of the starting eleven.

With Friend likely to leave at the end of the season though, it seems a good idea for Rovers to offer the 22-year-old a new deal to continue his career in Bristol.

Luca Hoole

Wales under-21 International Luca Hoole broke into the Rovers side in the 2021/22 season, but could be on the way out of the club at the end of the current campaign.

The defender signed a two-year extension with the club in February 2022, inking a deal to keep him with the club until the summer of 2024.

While he has fallen out of favour at the Pirates so far this year, the club will likely want to tie the 21-year-old down to a new deal, to see how he progresses in the future at the club.