Bolton Wanderers are battling it out for a League One play-off spot.

Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley look to have bagged the first two but Ian Evatt's side are scrapping it out with Derby County and Peterborough United for the final two top six places.

Whether they go up is likely to be a major factor on Bolton's summer plans and Evatt will have some decisions to make about a number of his current players, as well as potential new arrivals.

We've highlighted the Wanderers players that are currently set to leave the club as a free agent at the end of the season.

Which Bolton Wanderers players are out of contract this summer?

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson

2022 January arrival Jon Dadi Bodvarsson is nearing the end of the 18-month deal he signed when he initially joined the club.

The Icelandic striker has found the net 15 times in his 48 appearances for Wanderers, including eight in 27 games in 2022/23, but has been sidelined since January with an ankle injury and is not expected to return this season.

Joel Dixon

Goalkeeper Joel Dixon has played second fiddle to Manchester City loanee James Trafford since the 20-year-old first joined from the Premier League club in January 2022.

Dixon signed a two-year deal when he joined on a free transfer from Barrow in the summer of 2021, which means he is set to become a free agent at the end of the season if circumstances don't change.

Lloyd Isgrove

It's been a tough season for Lloyd Isgrove as, due in part to ongoing injury issues, he's managed just 75 minutes of League One football.

Bolton were considering offloading the attacker in January and he is currently on course to leave the UniBol as a free agent in the summer.

Elias Kachunga

Wembley hero Elias Kachunga is another in the final months of his Bolton contract. The 31-year-old has been a bit-part player for Evatt's side this season, not finding the net once in 37 League One appearances, but started and scored in the EFL Trophy final.

Kachunga revealed earlier this season that he'd like to sign an extension but it remains to be seen whether the club opt to give him one.

Kieran Lee

Experienced midfielder Kieran Lee has been a central figure in Wanderers' rise up the divisions in recent years but he is no longer the regular starter he once was.

Evatt has labelled Lee as one of his best signings at Bolton but as things stand, the 34-year-old is set to leave as a free agent this summer.

Josh Sheehan

Josh Sheehan has forced his way into the starting XI in recent months and admitted he wants to play his way to a new deal at Bolton.

The 28-year-old midfield looks set to the get the chance to do that in the final weeks of the season but shouldn't be short of suitors if he does leave as a free agent.

MJ Williams

One of four players offered new terms in November 2021, midfielder MJ Williams is set to become a free agent this summer if he doesn't agree terms on another extension.

The 27-year-old has returned from injury at the business end of the season and has been filling in at centre-back as Bolton push for a play-off spot.