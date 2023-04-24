Birmingham City are now sure that they will be competing in the Championship once again next season.

Although it could be argued that they were never in any major relegation danger, officials behind the scenes at St Andrew's will be relieved that they will be spending another campaign in the second tier after battling the drop on several occasions in recent seasons.

With safety now guaranteed, they can start to plan for next season and plenty of planning will be required considering the fact their loanees will need to be replaced.

Dion Sanderson and Auston Trusty have been regular starters when available for the Midlands side when available, Krystian Bielik has managed to remain fit for a decent chunk of the campaign, Hannibal Mejbri has been a bright spark and Reda Khadra will be missed too.

Plenty of signings will need to be made - and it's not just their loanees who are currently on course to depart St Andrew's when the summer comes along.

They also have a number of first-teamers whose deals expire in the summer and we take a look at the players who are set to become free agents as things stand.

Maxime Colin

The Frenchman has been a first-team regular since his switch from Brentford and has been a decent servant to Birmingham - but after spending so long at St Andrew's - he may want to open a new chapter elsewhere.

At 31, this summer may be his final opportunity to earn a long-term contract elsewhere, so it wouldn't be a massive surprise if he leaves the club.

Harlee Dean

If Lee Bowyer was at the helm, Dean probably would have already been gone considering he spent the second half of last season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday.

However, current boss John Eustace provided him with the opportunity to revive his career and he may now be handed an extension if Blues' boss sees the defender as a part of his plans for next season.

Troy Deeney

During the latter stages of last month, it was revealed by Eustace that talks were ongoing regarding the striker's future and what his role could be next season.

The one big positive for Birmingham is the fact they have the opportunity to extend his deal by a further year - and they may take up that option considering they don't have a huge number of options up top.

He certainly seems to have made a big impact behind the scenes and his experience could be very useful in the dressing room, especially with Eustace having so many youngsters in his first-teamer squad.

George Friend

At 35, it would be difficult to see him getting a new contract now considering the other options they have.

Although he can operate both on the left-hand side and in the centre, Eustace will probably want to prioritise handing out deals to other players including Nico Gordon, who is a younger alternative and will only get better with more experience under his belt.

It remains to be seen whether he would be open to a coaching role and if he is, whether he's offered one or not.

Nico Gordon

Considering he hasn't won many first-team opportunities this season, Gordon may want to go out on loan if he's retained beyond the end of this season, with Birmingham holding a one-year extension option.

However, he hasn't disgraced himself at a senior level when he has appeared for the Midlands club and this is why he should definitely get a new contract and the opportunity to prove himself to Eustace in pre-season.

The young defender either needs to go out on loan or play regularly - because he won't fulfil his potential otherwise.

Jordan Graham

Birmingham also have the option to trigger a 12-month extension in Graham's contract - but he has made just 23 competitive appearances this season.

For the sake of all parties, it's probably best if he moves on, with the player probably wanting to start every week at this stage of his career.

Kevin Long

He may not be the youngest, but Long has certainly done more than enough to earn another contract and it would be a surprise if he isn't tied down to an extension.

Coming from Burnley in January, he has proven to be an excellent acquisition and a one-year deal should already be on the table for him. Considering he seems to be settled at the club, it would be a shock if he wants to move on.