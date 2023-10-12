Highlights Barnsley's start to the season has been positive, currently sitting in the play-offs despite concerns after their coach's departure.

The team needs to continue performing well and not become complacent, especially with other clubs doing even better.

The article also discusses players whose contracts are expiring next summer, highlighting the potential need for the team to secure new deals and maintain stability for future success.

Even though Barnsley find themselves a bit behind the top two at this stage, their start to the season can be counted as a very positive one.

Currently sitting in the play-offs, that's a good achievement and even though they were expected to do well after reaching the play-offs last term, it was unclear how they were going to get on after Michael Duff's departure.

Duff's successor Neill Collins has done well so far though, managing attack well and defend admirably for much of the campaign.

Perhaps they knew they were going to enjoy a good start after their 7-0 win against Port Vale on the opening day - but they needed to back that up with other positive results and this is what they have been able to do.

They can't afford to rest on their laurels though, especially with the likes of Portsmouth and Oxford United doing even better than them.

Whilst Collins focuses on getting results in the short term, it's up to those behind the scenes to give the Tykes the best chance of success in the long term.

Getting players tied down to new deals could be crucial to provide stability and speaking of contracts, we take a look at the players who are currently set to walk away from Oakwell for nothing next summer.

1 Ben Killip

Killip is currently the Tykes' backup stopper - but his game time has been limited by loanee Liam Roberts.

The Tykes have the option to extend his contract by a further year and you feel they may take up that option with Brad Collins leaving, although the South Yorkshire could potentially bring in a new stopper next summer.

2 Robbie Cundy

Cundy signed a two-year contract when he made the step down from Bristol City last year.

He has been sidelined this term and isn't expected back straight away, but made 25 league appearances last term and scored two goals in the process.

The defender will be hoping to get fit again soon so he can show why he should have his stay at Oakwell extended.

3 Jordan Williams

Football League World understands Middlesbrough, Norwich City and Sheffield United took an interest in Williams last season.

But they weren't able to secure his signature for free during the summer with the Tykes extending his stay by a further 12 months earlier this year.

However, they won't have a further option to extend his stay automatically and it will be interesting to see whether he puts pen to paper on a new deal before next summer.

4 Nicky Cadden

Cadden joined last year after an exceptional 2021/22 season at Forest Green Rovers.

He did fairly well last year and has made an excellent start to this term, registering two goals and four assists in 12 league appearances. It would be a surprise if he wasn't offered fresh terms.

5 Herbie Kane

Kane appeared regularly last season and has been an important first-teamer once again for the Tykes.

Proving to be a very useful figure in the middle of the park, Collins' side may want to get him tied down to fresh terms soon.

6 Matty Wolfe

Wolfe suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury and that was a real blow for Wolfe, who will want to get back to full fitness as quickly as possible and show why he should stay at Oakwell.

However, he shouldn't try and rush back considering the nature of the injury he has.

7 Devante Cole

Cole has been linked with Middlesbrough, Stoke City and Swansea recently - and has been in exceptional form this season.

Scoring nine goals in 12 league games this term, it would be difficult to see the Tykes holding on to him at this point, although they could potentially persuade him to sign a new deal if they are promoted.