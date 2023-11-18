Highlights Jordon Mutch's £6m signing by QPR was a disappointment, with the midfielder failing to live up to expectations and struggling for game time.

Jordon Mutch joined QPR for a reported £6m in August 2014.

The R's had earned promotion from the Championship in the 2013/14 season and were looking to strengthen their side ahead of their return to Premier League football.

Some big names were signed that summer, with the likes of Rio Ferdinand, Sandro and Steven Caulker among the new faces at Loftus Road.

Another new man linking up with the QPR squad was highly-rated midfielder, Jordon Mutch who signed for the R's as a 22-year-old. However, as time passed, it became clear that the £6m fee spent on Mutch wasn't worth it, with the midfielder dipping in and out of the starting eleven.

The former Cardiff man came in with a lot of expectation on his shoulders, but failed to deliver in the blue and white stripes of Queens Park Rangers.

Why did QPR sign Jordon Mutch?

Mutch had an impressive first few years of his career, starting out at Birmingham City where he made his first-team debut as a 16-year-old in 2008.

His breakout campaign came in the 2010/11 Championship season, while on loan at Watford.

The midfielder scored five and assisted six in 23 Championship games, and he was soon awarded more game time at Birmingham.

Mutch then earned himself a move to Cardiff City, where in his first season he struggled with injury, but the side earned promotion to the Premier League. The following season was probably Mutch's best of his career as he started 26 Premier League games for the Welsh side, scoring seven goals and assisting six.

When QPR decided to spend £6m on the midfielder, it certainly seemed justified after his strong 2013/14 campaign, but did it go as planned at Loftus Road?

How did Mutch get on at QPR?

His time with the R's was rather unsuccessful, but he joined at an unfortunate time. As previously mentioned, QPR had signed plenty of big-name players and competition for a place in the starting 11 was tough despite the side's poor results on the pitch.

Mutch started the first three games of the season, but then injuries got the better of him as his game time rapidly decreased.

He failed to really establish himself in the squad, starting just six Premier League games for QPR and failing to get on the score-sheet. His final appearance in a QPR shirt came in an embarrassing 3-0 FA Cup defeat to Sheffield United, and just a few weeks later he left for Crystal Palace after spending just under six months with the West London club.

Was the £6m signing of Mutch a disaster?

There's no denying that Mutch failed to live up to expectation at QPR as he arrived with plenty of promise.

The club had a horrid time in the 2014/15 Premier League campaign, and Jordon Mutch is one of those transfers that the R's will surely regret.

It wasn't all bad for the West London club though, as Crystal Palace offered a reported £4.75m for the midfielder, meaning QPR got a large portion of their money back.

Jordon Mutch is a name that QPR fans will unfortunately remember as one of their many transfer failures.