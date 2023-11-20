Highlights Coventry City regretted selling Robbie Keane, as they spent more money on transfers during their Premier League era and failed to adequately replace him.

Craig Bellamy, who was signed as a replacement for Keane, performed poorly for Coventry, scoring only six Premier League goals as the team was relegated.

Bellamy later explained that he never enjoyed his time at Coventry and felt demoralized, suggesting that the poor performances were due in part to his dissatisfaction with the club.

Coventry City may have had many transfer regrets over the years, but few more so than when they sold Robbie Keane in their last stint in the top-flight of English football.

The Sky Blues are looking for a return to the Premier League after more than 22 years away, plummeting as low as the fourth tier and League Two in that time.

Coventry were once a mainstay in the top division, having spent 34 consecutive seasons across the old Division One and the Premier League, before their eventual relegation in 2001.

Mark Robins is hoping to make a return, having narrowly fallen short in the play-off final last season. However, he mostly operated with very little money to work with until this season.

His most recent squads have mostly been made up primarily of cheap transfers, loanees, and free agents, with some of their most successful signings in recent years including the likes of Gustavo Hamer and Viktor Gyokeres - who arrived for low seven-figure fees.

This summer, after that pair were sold to Sheffield United and Sporting CP respectively, the Sky Blues splashed some decent cash for the first time in many years and the heady heights of the Premier League.

Haji Wright, Ellis Simms, Liam Kitching, and Milan van Ewijk were all signed for significant sums in the hope of going one better this term.

Coventry City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Haji Wright Antalyaspor Permanent Ellis Simms Everton Permanent Liam Kitching Barnsley Permanent Milan van Ewijk Heerenveen Permanent Bobby Thomas Burnley Permanent Tatsuhiro Sakamoto KV Oostende Permanent Brad Collins Barnsley Permanent Jay Dasilva Bristol City Permanent Joel Latibeaudiere Swansea City Permanent Yasin Ayari Brighton Loan Luis Binks Bologna Loan

Why was Keane a major transfer regret for Coventry?

During the Sky Blues' Premier League era as a club, they were spending money more regularly on new signings, and for fees as large as some of their most recent big-money moves.

As per Sky Sports, Craig Bellamy became Coventry's record signing in 2000 for a fee of £6.5million, surpassing the fee paid for Robbie Keane.

There was excitement surrounding the deal, as Bellamy was only 21 at the time and was signed from Norwich City, replacing the outgoing Keane who left for Inter Milan that same summer.

Keane had notched 12 goals in 34 games the season prior to his move, leaving big shoes for the youngster to fill, despite his promising reputation with the Canaries.

Weekly wages: Coventry City's top 10 highest earners (Ranked)

How did Bellamy perform for Coventry?

However, it didn't work out as hoped whatsoever, as Bellamy would score only six Premier League goals, and eight in all competitions, as Coventry were relegated from the Premier League that season.

They have failed to return since then, highlighting the size of the mistake at the time for Coventry in hindsight. What soured that feeling even further, was Keane's failed move to Inter, scoring just three times in 15 games before returning to England with Leeds United.

Bellamy played the majority of games for Coventry that season with 37, but it was not enough to keep them in the division. Naturally, the relegation prompted a trimming of the squad and wage bill in preparation for the second tier.

Bellamy was sold to Newcastle, where he would enjoy much greater success in the North East. He left having never been popular with Sky Blues supporters during or since.

Years later, Bellamy explained his reluctance to join the club, perhaps explaining the poor quality of his performances when compared to his appearances for Newcastle, Celtic, Liverpool and the like since.

He said: "I never once enjoyed it at Coventry. The players were a great bunch of lads, but the ground (Highfield Road) was poor.

"I felt quite demoralised. I had enjoyed myself so much at Norwich – but I found I had taken a backward step."