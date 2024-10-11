It's been a decent start to the Championship season for Swansea City, and they've lost just three of their opening nine league games, a respectable return.

Swansea are currently mid-table but perhaps could feel aggrieved not to be slightly further up the league table with home games against the likes of Cardiff, Bristol City and Stoke all fixtures they should have won in hindsight.

However, Luke Williams will take their 11th place standing for now, and will be looking to build on that after the international break.

While on-field matters will be the priority for Williams, Swansea also have a number of key players out of contract at the end of the season, and sorting new deals for players he wants to keep at the club will be hugely important in the coming weeks.

With that in mind, here are the six Swansea City players who are set to become free agents next year.

Kristian Pedersen

Defender Kristian Pedersen joined Swansea in the summer of 2023, signing a two-year deal with the club, but his time in south Wales hasn't gone as planned.

He's made just seven appearances in total, spending time on loan with Sheffield Wednesday last season, and he's yet to feature in the Championship under Williams. He's currently out injured, and given his lack of playing time so far, you can expect to see him depart in the summer of 2025.

Kyle Naughton

Veteran defender Kyle Naughton will reach the ten-year mark as a Swansea City player this season, and despite turning 36 next month, he's still an important member of Williams' squad.

He's played in nine of Swansea's 11 games this season across all competitions, showing he's still an important member of the squad, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see him handed a new deal in the new year if he continues playing on a regular basis.

Harry Darling

Centre-back Harry Darling signed a three-year deal with Swansea when he joined from MK Dons in the summer of 2022, and he's been a key player for the club this season, starting every single Championship game.

The 25-year-old was subject to interest from Bristol City in the summer, and it's clear that Championship clubs are aware of his contract situation and keeping tabs on him with a potential move in mind. Swansea can't afford to let a player of Darling's quality leave on a free this summer, and must do all they can to keep him in SA1.

Ben Cabango

Ben Cabango made his Swansea City debut in 2019 after coming through the ranks as an academy player, but his contract is set to expire in the summer.

Similarly to Darling, Cabango has started every Championship fixture this season, and given his age and Championship experience, there's no doubt that there would be plenty of clubs interested in his signature in the summer. As a homegrown player who's stepped up to the first-team, Swansea can't lose the defender on a free.

Joe Allen

Joe Allen joined the Swans from Stoke in the summer of 2022, and it's fair to say that his move hasn't lived up to expectations so far. He's suffered from injuries, meaning that he's struggled to string a run of games together, but the club still decided to give him a one-year contract extension last summer.

The 34-year-old has played six times so far this season, failing to make a single start, and whether he gets a new deal or not will come down to whether he can prove his fitness.

Liam Cullen

Striker Liam Cullen has made a decent start to the season, scoring three times in eight appearances, but despite being Swansea's first choice striker, he's yet to receive a new deal.

Liam Cullen's time at Swansea City - Transfermarkt Season P G A 2018/19 1 0 0 2019/20 6 1 0 2020/21 17 3 0 2021/22 14 0 1 2022/23 32 9 2 2023/24 49 7 5 2024/25 8 3 0 TOTAL 127 23 8

His deal was set to expire last summer, but the club triggered a 12-month extension, and as a homegrown player, it looks as if Cullen is desperate to remain at the Swansea.com Stadium.

He's been linked with other Championship clubs in the past, and should he leave on a free transfer he wouldn't struggle to find a new club. He may not be the most prolific striker in the world, but it would be a mistake for the club to let him leave.