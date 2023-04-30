Stockport County are still in contention for automatic promotion to League One.

The Hatters are currently fourth in the League Two table, but are just two points adrift of a top three place going into the final round of games next week.

Stockport face the already-relegated Hartlepool on 8 May to determine whether they can earn a top three place.

Meanwhile, Northampton Town face Tranmere Rovers in the battle for the final automatic promotion place.

Who is set to leave Stockport this summer?

Here we look at the players who are set to depart the club as a free agent at the end of this season…

Jacob Davenport

Davenport joined the club in February following a short stint with Lincoln City.

The midfielder has made seven league appearances, including three starts.

It remains to be seen whether the club will retain the 24-year-old beyond this campaign.

Ryan Johnson

Johnson has been with Stockport for almost 18 months since signing from Port Vale in January 2022.

The defender has made 27 league appearances this season, including 17 starts, playing a role in the team’s promotion push.

The club does not hold a 12-month extension clause in his current deal, meaning he will be free to leave the Hatters in the summer.

Phil Bardsley

Bardsley joined the club midway through this season on a short-term deal to add some experience into the dressing room.

However, the veteran has made just two league appearances since joining as a free agent.

His last appearance for Stockport came in the team’s FA Cup third round defeat to Walsall in January.

Ben Hinchliffe

Hinchliffe has been with the club since 2016 and has made over 300 appearances with Stockport.

The Hatters veteran has been a key part of the squad this season, too, featuring 35 times in the league.

But his time at the club could be coming to an end in the coming weeks if an extension is not agreed.

Chris Hussey

Hussey has been an important part of the team this season, appearing 29 times in the league.

The 34-year-old has contributed two goals and six assists, playing an important role in Stockport’s promotion challenge.

Bobby Jones

Jones has been a tertiary goalkeeper option in the squad this season and has yet to feature in the league.

The 21-year-old was brought into the club as a free agent earlier in the campaign, but a lack of game time could signal a parting of ways at the end of the campaign.