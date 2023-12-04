Highlights Christian Fuchs: Leicester's former full-back is now an assistant coach at Charlotte FC after retiring in 2023.

Entering the 2015-16 season, there was nothing expected of Leicester City. Having only escaped relegation by the skin of their teeth the year before, nobody could have foreseen their title win under Claudio Ranieri.

Yet the club achieved the impossible by lifting the Premier League trophy, thanks in no small part to the signings they made in the summer window.

Football League World looks at where those 2015 arrivals are now...

1 Christian Fuchs

The Austrian full-back signed for the Foxes on a free transfer from Schalke and is fondly remembered by the King Power faithful - making more than 150 appearances over six seasons before joining Charlotte FC in 2021.

Fuchs retired in January 2023 but has since become the club's assistant coach.

2 Robert Huth

The German signed in a £3 million deal from Stoke City. Huth was a vital cog in their victorious season, as he featured in 35 of their 38 league fixtures, also chipping in with three goals.

Huth called time on his playing career in 2018 and has since returned to the King Power as the club's loan manager. The three-time Premier League winner has also found a new passion for marathon running, having completed the Berlin Marathon in September 2023.

3 Shinji Okazaki

The Japanese international was the most expensive Foxes addition that summer for a fee of £7 million from Mainz 05. Okazaki spent four seasons at the club, scoring 19 goals across 137 games in all competitions and earning cult hero status.

After leaving the club, Okazaki played for the likes of Malaga and Huesca in Spain. The 37-year-old striker is still playing football with Belgian side Sint-Truiden after joining in the summer of 2022. He is currently contracted until the summer of 2024.

4 N'Golo Kanté

The midfielder joined the club for a fee of £5.6 million, and he was worth every penny. Kanté was the diamond in the Leicester side that won the title and he's enjoyed an impressive career since leaving the Foxes.

Kanté won the World Cup in 2018 with France and the Champions League with Chelsea three years later. He is now playing his football at Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia following the expiry of his Blues contract in the summer.

5 Yohan Benalouane

Yohan Benalouane is one of the more underwhelming signings on this list. Having signed in a multi-million-pound deal from Serie A side Atalanta he would make only 29 appearances across his four years at the club.

The Tunisian moved to Nottingham Forest in January 2019 and has been clubless since leaving Italian side Novara in the summer. He has now turned his attention to his venture with Blaise Matuidi, Origins Fund, which looks to invest in consumer technology companies.

6 Gökhan Inler

Gokhan Inler joined from Napoli but spent just one season at the club and only played five times for the Foxes.

He joined Besiktas in the summer of 2016 and, now 39, is back with the Turkish club after re-signing for them in the summer.