West Bromwich Albion host their West Midlands counterparts Coventry City at The Hawthorns on Wednesday evening, looking to bring a long-standing drawing spree to an end.

The Baggies recorded a 10th blank from their last 11 Championship outings after holding league leaders Sheffield United to a 2-2 draw in the Black Country on Sunday, with such a lengthy winless run resorting to Carlos Corberan’s men positioned two points outside the top six and nine points off an automatic promotion spot, sitting in eighth place.

EFL Championship standings, as of December 9 Position Team P GD Pts 1st Sheffield United 19 +16 39 2nd Leeds United 19 +20 38 3rd Burnley 19 +17 37 4th Sunderland 19 +14 36 5th Middlesbrough 19 +11 31 6th Blackburn 18 +5 31 7th Watford 18 +2 30 8th West Brom 19 +7 29

Meanwhile, for Coventry City, they recorded their first league victory under Frank Lampard with a professional 1-0 win away at Millwall, resulting in the ex-Chelsea legend being unbeaten in his first two games in charge.

The Sky Blues stole the spoils through Ephron Mason-Clark’s 63rd minute winner, which shoots the Sky Blues up to 14th place in the second tier table, as they eye back-to-back successes on the road when they travel to B71.

EFL Championship standings, as of December 9 Position Team P GD Pts 11th Millwall 19 +4 25 12th Bristol City 19 0 25 13th Swansea City 19 +1 24 14th Coventry City 19 -2 21 15th Stoke City 19 -4 21 16th Derby County 19 -4 20 17th Preston North End 19 -8 19 18th Luton Town 19 -13 19

With the Championship games coming thick and fast over the winter period, injuries are undoubtedly expected to disrupt both camps, and Football League World lists who is set to miss the West Midlands meeting at The Hawthorns.

West Brom: Semi Ajayi

Nigerian international Ajayi is a long-term miss for the Baggies, after injuring his hamstring in Albion’s draw with Cardiff City back in October.

Corberan confirmed the former Rotherham United defender required surgery for the issue and would be out of action for the next 16 weeks.

Ajayi will continue to sit out the winter schedule as he continues his recovery from such a serious complaint.

West Brom: Paddy McNair

Likewise to Ajayi in the stalemate against Cardiff, McNair was also forced off in the opening stages with a hamstring injury.

The issue is a little less severe for the Northern Ireland international, who was ruled out for a period of eight weeks at the time, as his loan move from American outfit San Diego expires in the new year.

With little time left to make some final appearances in a blue and white shirt, it appears McNair won’t make a return against the Sky Blues.

West Brom: Grady Diangana

Diangana has also been an omission from first-team action in recent times, missing the last four second tier games due to a calf problem.

It was revealed by Corberan in his pre-match press conference for the Sheffield United game that the Congolese international had been to see a specialist, with it identifying that the 26-year-old had suffered nerve damage in the area.

With no timeframe given on Diangana’s return, the winger is set to remain sidelined for the immediate future.

West Brom: Daryl Dike

American international Dike has been a long-term absentee for the Baggies yet again after undergoing a second Achilles operation back in February.

The former Barnsley marksman, signed for a fee in the region of £7m, has been back training on the grass in recent weeks but suffered a small setback in his recovery after feeling pain in his hamstring.

Dike is expected to be available for selection again in the new year, offering a much-needed boost in the forward line to ease the pressure on top scorer Josh Maja.

Coventry City: Ben Wilson

Sky Blues shot-stopper Ben Wilson has missed the last 10 Championship matches after suffering knee ligament damage back at the beginning of October.

Speaking before the Millwall game, Lampard had confirmed Wilson had made a return to the grass at Ryton and is progressing well ahead of a return to first-team action.

Wilson is expected to play no part in Coventry’s trip to The Hawthorns but could be back and featuring under Lampard for the first time very soon.

Coventry City: Haji Wright

Rounding off the injury list is fellow American forward Haji Wright, who continues to work his way back from an ankle injury sustained in November.

Along with speaking about Wilson in his pre-match Millwall presser, Lampard explained that Wright is also progressing well from his setback, but no timeframe has been put on a return for the forward either.

It is unlikely from this news that Wright will be leading the line in the Black Country on Wednesday evening, but Coventry will be buoyed by his imminent return as the fixture schedule continues to congest.