Highlights Sheffield Wednesday had a disappointing summer transfer window, with arrivals and departures that didn't seem to benefit the struggling team in the Championship.

Several players who left the club have found new opportunities, with some performing well in their new clubs.

The departures include players like David Stockdale, Ben Heneghan, Jack Hunt, Jaden Brown, Dennis Adeniran, and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, who have all moved on to new clubs or are building their fitness after being released by Sheffield Wednesday.

Sheffield Wednesday had a very disappointing summer transfer window, despite promotion from League One.

The Owls came into this new campaign on a high following their return to the second tier, but over the summer, the optimism around the club seemed to disappear as the weeks ticked by.

The club was busy with arrivals and departures, but none of what they did seems to have helped them as they struggle in the Championship.

Sheffield Wednesday - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Dennis Adeniran Portimonense Permanent Fisayo Dele-Bashiru Hatayspor Permanent Jack Hunt Bristol Rovers Permanent Jaden Brown Lincoln City Permanent David Stockdale York City Permanent Ben Heneghan Fleetwood Town Permanent

Here, we have looked at the players who left Sheffield Wednesday in the summer and how they have fared since...

David Stockdale

Stockdale joined the Owls last summer on a free transfer from Wycombe Wanderers.

He played 24 times for the club in League One last season, but with his contract expiring, the Yorkshire side decided to let him go.

The 37-year-old joined National League side York City, and his season started well, as he was their number one goalkeeper. But he picked up an injury in their game against Aldershot and has been sidelined since.

Ben Heneghan

Heneghan was also a player who joined the club in the summer of 2022.

The centre-back was at Hillsborough for only one season, and during that time he played just 13 games in all competitions.

He struggled for regular minutes, so it wasn’t a surprise that he was allowed to leave when his contract expired.

He was without a club until the end of September, when he then signed for Fleetwood Town, where he has so far played four games for the club as he builds his fitness up.

Jack Hunt

Hunt re-joined Sheffield Wednesday in 2021 for his second spell at the club, and in his two years back at Hillsborough, he played an important role.

But in the 2022/23 season, he wasn’t as regular as he would have liked, so with his contract coming to an end, Wednesday decided not to renew his deal.

Therefore, the right-back was free to look for a new club, and he decided to join Bristol Rovers.

It has been a good start to his career at the club, as he’s got two goals and two assists in seven league appearances for the Gas.

Jaden Brown

Brown ended his two-year spell at Hillsborough this summer, as his contract came to an end, and he left the club as a free agent.

The 24-year-old was never a regular in the starting XI at Wednesday, so with them promoted to the Championship, they obviously decided not to offer him fresh terms.

Brown decided to stay in League One and signed for Lincoln City, where he is getting more minutes under his belt, as he’s played 11 games so far this season.

Dennis Adeniran

Wednesday signed Adeniran from Everton on a free transfer in 2021, but it was a move that never seemed to work out for the player.

He played in 51 games for the Owls over two years and grabbed seven goals, but he was always in and out of the team.

So, he was another player who left when his contract ended, and he made a move to Portugal to join Portimonense, where he has yet to appear for the club and has only been in one matchday squad.

The estimated average weekly wage of a Sheffield Wednesday player in 23/24

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru

When Sheffield Wednesday signed Dele-Bashiru in 2020 from Manchester City, he was set to be an exciting prospect.

The midfielder played a lot for the Owls in his three years there, with last season seeing him feature 33 times in League One.

However, like all of Wednesday’s departures, Dele-Bashiru’s contract came to an end, and he left to join Hatayspor on a free transfer.

The 22-year-old has made an excellent start to his career there, as he’s got four goals and three assists to his name in eight league appearances.