Highlights The departure of Neil Warnock is a concern for Huddersfield Town as he played a significant role in their turnaround last season.

Although they didn't bring in many players during the summer window, the squad needed strengthening.

Under new manager Darren Moore, Huddersfield Town hopes to retain their place in the division, but they did lose several players in the summer transfer window.

Huddersfield Town will be hoping to enjoy some good times under Darren Moore following Neil Warnock's departure.

You have to worry about how the Terriers will cope without Warnock, because he was instrumental in turning things around last season and did well despite the fact they didn't bring in too many players during the summer window.

Although it could be seen as a positive that they haven't added too many players to their squad, they needed to strengthen their squad more than they have done.

Under Moore though, who did reasonably well at Sheffield Wednesday, the West Yorkshire outfit will be hopeful of retaining their place in the division.

They did let quite a few players go during the summer window though - and we take a look at how some of those players have got on - with these former first-teamers either being released or sold.

1 Romoney Crichlow

Considering Crichlow was a highly-rated figure at the John Smith's Stadium, his departure came as a bit of a surprise to some.

However, he was able to earn a respectable switch to Peterborough United and was one of the first names on the teamsheet for Darren Ferguson during the early stages of the season.

His game time has been limited in recent matches, but he will be happy not to have dropped down more than one division.

2 Tomas Vaclik

With Lee Nicholls spending much of last season out injured, Vaclik was a much-needed figure and certainly played his part in guiding the club to safety.

Being released in the summer though, he has since joined New York Revolution out in the United States.

He is yet to make his first competitive appearances for the MLS outfit.

3 Duane Holmes

Registering three goals and three assists for Preston North End this season, the midfielder will be satisfied with his start at Deepdale.

Ryan Lowe's side have made an excellent start to the campaign and at this point, Holmes won't regret making this move away from the John Smith's Stadium.

He isn't guaranteed to be a regular starter for the remainder of the season though - and will need to continue working hard.

4 Will Boyle

Making 11 appearances in all competitions for Wrexham this term, he has scored an impressive three goals, which is a good record for a defender.

His game time may have been limited in recent fixtures, but he will be excited by the project in Wales and will be hoping to guide his team into the promotion mix at the end of this term.

5 Etienne Camara

Camara sealed a switch to Udinese this summer - and it was certainly Huddersfield's biggest exit in the summer considering the calibre of team he joined.

He has been on the bench for the Italian side this term - but is yet to make his first appearance for them.

Weekly wages: Huddersfield Town's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

The fact he seems to be in their first-team plans is promising for the midfielder though - and that will give him hope that he can win plenty of minutes in Serie A.

6 Nicholas Bilokapic

Bilokapic joined Crichlow at Peterborough in July - and has been a regular starter for Posh.

He has undoubtedly been more successful than some others in this list since his departure from the Terriers in the summer.

The shot-stopper will be desperate to keep as many clean sheets as possible as Ferguson's side look to redeem themselves for the Sheffield Wednesday comeback and secure promotion.