As many as six Norwich City players - including five first-team personnel - could be on their way out of Carrow Road this summer with contracts set to expire at the end of the season.

The Canaries are having an inconsistent season, but despite concerns from fans over the job David Wagner is doing, the Canaries are chasing the play-off positions.

Substantial changes have taken place in the Norwich City squad since their relegation from the Premier League in the 2021-22 season.

Norwich have signed a significant number of new players over the course of this season's transfer windows, including ten first-team players.

The Norwich squad looks set to change again in the summer, with as many as six players' contracts running out, including important first-team players.

Among the players that could depart are four defenders and a holding midfielder, meaning the Norwich back-line could look very different come the start of the 2024/25 season.

Here are the seven players with contracts expiring this summer, according to Transfermarkt and Sofascore.

Ben Gibson

Experienced central defender Gibson has been with Norwich for the past four seasons and has made 107 appearances for the Canaries to date, scoring one goal (Fotmob).

The 31-year-old defender has played 67 times in the Premier League and 218 times in the Championship throughout his career, playing for the likes of Middlesbrough and Burnley before joining Norwich at the start of the 2020-21 season.

He has been an important part of Norwich's defence during the first half of this season, featuring in 20 out of Norwich's opening 30 Championship games.

Gibson would offer valuable experience to plenty of Championship sides if he does leave Carrow Road in the summer.

Danny Batth

Fellow experienced defender Batth also has a contract set to expire in the summer, despite only joining from Sunderland at the start of the season.

The central defender has seen game time limited at Norwich due to injury and has featured just 11 times in all competitions during the first half of the season. (Sofascore).

33-year-old Batth has played the majority of his football at Wolverhampton Wanderers, playing 212 times for the side he began his career with - Norwich do have the option to extend the veteran's contract by an extra year.

Dimitrios Giannoulis

Greek full-back Giannoulis has amassed a total of 94 appearances for the Canaries since he joined from Greek side PAOK, initially on loan during the 2020-21 season, before joining permanently as City were promoted to the Premier League.

The Greek international has been an important part of Norwich's side during the first half of the season, starting 26 of Norwich's opening 30 league games and providing four assists from left-back (Sofascore).

Giannoulis is 28 years of age and Norwich may decide to try and extend his contract beyond the end of the season if he continues to play an important part in their side.

Jacob Lungi Sørensen

25-year-old Sørensen plays predominantly as a holding midfielder but has also featured at left-back and central defence for Norwich.

The former Denmark youth international has seen time on the pitch fairly limited since he joined from Esbjerg in the summer of 2020.

Sørensen has made just 69 first-team appearances in the three and a half seasons he has been with Norwich (Fotmob).

The Dane has fought back from injury struggles in the first half of the season and will be hoping to feature more under Wagner now he's fit and ready to play, and he could be playing to have the one-year option in his contract extended.

Sam McCallum

Young defender McCallum started his career at non-League club Herne Bay before moving to League One outfit Coventry City in August 2018.

The 23-year-old left-back impressed at the Sky Blues and joined Norwich in January 2020, but was loaned back for the remainder of the campaign, which was cut short due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The promising Englishman has struggled for regular starts at Norwich and has made just 44 senior appearances for the Canaries since he joined - 40 fewer appearances than he made for Coventry (Transfermarkt).

McCallum barely featured in the first half of the campaign for Norwich, but there is still the potential for him to be a success at Carrow Road.

Daniel Barden

Barden has made just four senior appearances for Norwich City, including two Championship outings against Cardiff City and QPR.

He spent part of last season in the National League with Maidstone United, making 17 appearances as they were relegated from the fifth tier of English football by the end of the campaign.

The young goalkeeper was diagnosed with testicular cancer in October 2022 whilst on loan at Livingston and he has not featured for the Norwich first team since as he has worked his way back to full health.

However, he has made two appearances for the under-21's this season.

It is unclear what the future is for Barden at Norwich City, with his contract set to expire in the summer - he could be kept around as a backup option.