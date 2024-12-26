A small mill town tucked away in East Lancashire, you'd be forgiven for thinking no one of any note supports Burnley, but that couldn't be further from the truth, with several famous faces pledging their allegiance to the Clarets.

Those famous faces have endured a number of tumultuous years of late, with the highs of a seventh-place Premier League finish in 2017/18 and subsequent European campaign supplemented by the depths of two relegations in three seasons.

The outlook is a little more positive this season, with the Clarets in the midst of a promotion battle in the Championship, and these famous faces will be keen to see Scott Parker guide their side back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Here are six of the most famous Burnley supporters, including one very famous face!

Jordan North

Arguably the most well-known celebrity Burnley fan is Jordan North, who has certainly made no effort to hide his allegiances to the club.

North is perhaps best known for being a radio DJ, but he became a household name when appearing on I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here in 2020.

During that series, he produced a line that sticks with people this day, when referring to Turf Moor as his "happy place" during a trial.

Jimmy Anderson

Born in Burnley, Jimmy Anderson is best known for being one of England's best-ever cricketers, and is arguably the most famous person to ever come out of the town.

Jimmy Anderson test cricket stats (ESPN) Matches 188 Innings 350 Overs 6672.5 Wickets 704 Maidens 1730

Anderson is England's all-time leading wicket taker, and will soon have a street named after him in the town.

The cricketing legend is a fan of the club, and even worked in the ticket office at one point!

King Charles

Probably the most surprising name on this list, but King Charles is indeed a Burnley fan, although his reasons for supporting the club are perhaps a little different to what you'd typically hear off a football fan.

Speaking in 2012, the then-prince said: "A consortium of my charities, including the British Asian Trust, has been working in Burnley. Hence, some of you asked this evening whether I support a British football club and I said ‘yes, Burnley."

Although his huge profile means attending games is tricky, he did visit Turf Moor in February 2010.

Sam Aston

The name Sam Aston probably isn't a household name to many football, or even Burnley, fans, but once his best identity is revealed, many will know who he is.

Sam Aston is best known for playing Chesney Brown on Coronation Street, and was born in Burnley.

Aston was at one point believed to be a season ticket holder at Turf Moor.

Alastair Campbell

Another well-known Burnley fan is Alastair Campbell, who is a regular attendee at Turf Moor, while he also follows the club on the road quite often.

Campbell is best known for his role in politics, where he worked closely with Tony Blair and the Labour goverment.

Now, he is a writer, consultant strategist and mental health campaigner, but also still a Turf Moor regular, where he's been attending since the age of four.

Snoop Dogg

Probably the most unusual name on this list is American rapper Snoop Dogg, although it's unclear whether him donning a Burnley shirt actually makes him a fan of the club.

Snoop Dogg was recently gifted another Burnley shirt, having initially also been given one in 2016.

He was given that shirt eight years ago when he linked up with a Burnley-based producing company AMS Neve for his hit songs.