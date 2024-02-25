Highlights Middlesbrough may face another rebuild in the summer to improve their performance in the Premier League.

Key players like Lewis O'Brien and Luke Thomas could leave, affecting the Boro squad's dynamics.

Experienced players like Paddy McNair and Jonny Howson may say goodbye to Middlesbrough to make way for younger talents.

Middlesbrough and boss Michael Carrick haven't had quite the season they were hoping for and it could be a case of another rebuild in the summer ahead of a third-time-lucky go at reaching the Premier League.

Boro aren't out of the play-off race but they've got a lot of ground to make up and continue to feel the loss of Chuba Akpom and Cameron Archer up front amongst others.

Rebuilds are always crucial at this stage of the season, and Carrick will know that he needs to get next season's spot on if he is to challenge in the upper echelons of the table - so Football League World takes a look at six players we think could leave the North East in the summer.

1 Lewis O'Brien

In terms of players who were loaned to the club, you would expect Luke Ayling to obtain a permanent deal at the club given that his Leeds United contract is expiring at the end of the season and it could well be a double switch with fellow loanee Sam Greenwood potentially finding his way onto the Boro ranks should Leeds continue their strong form and end up in the Premier League.

Bigger questions will likely be asked of their other two loanees, though with one being Lewis O’Brien.

He was signed by Nottingham Forest for around £10 million at the start of last season but whilst he’s completely out of the frame in the East Midlands, Forest will want to recapture a large chunk of that fee. Boro most likely won't spend anywhere near £10 million on a midfielder despite losing Matt Crooks and you'd think other clubs would be in the race for his signature.

2 Luke Thomas

Luke Thomas joined Boro on loan in the winter window from league leaders Leicester City following an ill-fated spell at Sheffield United.

He's due to return to the King Power Stadium at the end of the season but it remains to be seen what will come next as the 22-year-old's current deal is up in the summer. The Foxes have got a one-year option but given he's not been in Enzo Maresca's plans, moving on might make more sense.

It remains to be seen whether the Teessiders would make a permanent move for him.

3 Paddy McNair

For those with expiring contracts, there are several names where the writing could be on the wall.

Paddy McNair is one such player; the stalwart will only be 29 at the start of next season and he has a few years left in his tank just yet, though he only made his first appearance in over two months when the Riverside outfit beat Leicester at the weekend, and he’s largely been in and out of Carrick’s side.

Reports suggested he was keen to leave in January so he'll likely say his goodbyes this summer.

4 Jonny Howson

35-year-old Jonny Howson has been a Championship delight for many years.

The industrial midfielder has spent the majority of his footballing career in the second tier with over 430 appearances at Leeds United, Norwich City, and Boro - and he's barely missed a game over his spell at the Riverside.

This season has been no different but Boro may be reluctant to give him an extended deal due to his age with a bigger focus on youth.

5 Jamie Jones

EFL journeyman keeper Jones has found himself on the books on Teesside after a fairly lengthy stint at Wigan but with he finds himself down the pecking order.

With a contract that expires this summer, he could move on.

6 Hayden Hackney

Rising star Hayden Hackney has been regularly linked with a move to the Premier League and it does now seem that he could leave The Riverside if Boro don't win promotion this term.

He caught the eye against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup for Premier League fans, and you’d feel that with the fees being bandied about for Jack Clarke and Adam Wharton over the past months, Boro would at least demand close to £20million for his services - which could become a club-record fee.