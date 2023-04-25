Despite their automatic promotion hopes having faded away in recent weeks, Middlesbrough should be in decent mood as the end of the Championship season approaches.

Had you offered the club fourth place and a shot at promotion via the play-offs when Michael Carrick took charge, I am certain the majority of Boro supporters would have taken it.

It looks set to be a very competitive play-offs this year, but it has to be said that Boro have as good a chance as anybody.

Which Middlesbrough players are out of contract this summer?

Having said that, there are off-field issues to sort in the coming weeks, with plenty of players at the club who see their current contracts expire come the end of June.

Six of the Boro players currently set to leave the club on a free transfer, as per Transfermarkt, have been discussed below.

Darnell Fisher

Having joined the club in January 2021, Darnell Fisher has had a torrid time.

He has made just 12 club appearances due to a long-term serious knee injury suffered at the end of the pre-season for 2021/22.

Fisher did return to training in February, but having not appeared for the club at all this season or last, it seems very likely he will depart at the end of June when his deal is up.

Luke Daniels

Goalkeeper Luke Daniels has also only made 12 appearances for the club since his arrival.

However, as a third choice goalkeeper, that is more acceptable than Fisher's appearance record.

Still, with no new deal having been offered yet, he is currently set to depart the Riverside on a free at the end of June.

Stephen Walker

22-year-old Stephen Walker is another in the same situation.

The attacker has come through the youth ranks at the Riverside and has made 10 senior Boro outings to date.

None of them have came this season, though, and he too looks set to depart come the end of June for nothing.

Grant Hall

Central defender Grant Hall is another on an expiring contract at present.

Hall has played 28 games for the club, but is currenlty on loan at fellow Championship side Rotherham, where he has featured 20 times this campaign.

Another deal at the Riverside seems very unlikely.

Joe Lumley

Also out on loan away from the Riverside at the moment is goalkeeper Joe Lumley.

Loaned to Reading for the season, the 28-year-old also sees his current Boro deal expire this summer.

On a free transfer, he could be an interesting choice for some clubs this summer given his second-tier experience.

Hayden Coulson

Last but not least, Hayden Coulson is also currently set to leave the club on a free transfer this summer.

The 24-year-old is out on loan at Aberdeen for the season and has featured 29 times for the Scottish side.

Having had various loan spells away from Boro in recent seasons, a permanent parting of ways this summer is currently set to occur.