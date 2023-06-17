Mansfield Town will be playing League Two football again next season, having narrowly missed out on the play-offs during the 2022/23 season.

Nigel Clough's side finished eighth in the league and will play fourth tier football for their 11th consecutive season.

They have narrowly missed out on promotion multiple times in the last five years, having finished fourth and seventh in that time as well.

There are likely to be a host of changes at Field Mill this summer, with plenty of work behind the scenes still to be resolved and many key decisions needing to be made.

Mansfield are likely to sign plenty of new faces this summer as they gear up towards another season in the fourth tier, but will also need to hang on to enough quality of their own.

Who is leaving Mansfield Town this summer?

However, here, we take a look at the players who are departing Mansfield Town at the conclusion of their deals at the end of the month.

Upon the conclusion of the end of the 2022/23 campaign, the club have announced their released and retained list, with a number of players departing Field Hill.

However, the club also announced the news that extensions for Taylor Anderson and Scott Flinders have been triggered as well as agreeing a new one-year deal for Stephen Quinn, with a number of other players also in talks with the club over extending their stay.

The loanees:

Three loanees are set to return to their parent clubs: Riley Harbottle (Nottingham Forest), Christy Pym (Peterborough United), and Will Swan (Nottingham Forest).

Here are the other players leaving or not yet committed:

Danny Johnson

The 30-year-old spent most of the season on loan with Walsall, and departs Mansfield after two years with the club, following a 2021 move from Leyton Orient.

Jimmy Knowles

Knowles spent most of his four-year professional career on loan at non-league level. The 21-year-old played for the likes of Notts County, Greenock Morton, and Kettering Town and is leaving with just two goals in 10 games.

George Cooper

Cooper is currently holding talks with the club over a new deal, having played only three times for the club. The majority of the 20-year-old's career has been spent with Kettering Town on loan.

James Perch

The veteran utility man has played over 100 games for Mansfield since 2020, having been born and raised in the town as a boy. Perch is 37 and is out of contract, with the club now in talks to extend his stay beyond 2023.

Jason Law

Law is another who held talks with Mansfield over extending his stay but has instead opted to join Scunthorpe United on a two-year deal in the National League North, The 24-year-old played 54 times for the club, having joined as a 16-year-old.

Kieran Wallace

Wallace joined the club in January 2022 and has since played 55 times for the club. He is currently discussing a new deal with the club, but is out of contract this month and will depart if fresh terms are not agreed.