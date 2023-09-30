There was plenty of movement at the King Power Stadium in the summer, with Enzo Maresca putting his stamp on his Leicester City side.

Unfortunately for him, he wasn't able to prevent the likes of James Maddison and Harvey Barnes from departing, with both likely to have been a key part of his plans if the duo had stayed in the Midlands.

But these sales allowed the Foxes to bring in some very talented players - and they certainly have the calibre of first-teamers needed to get back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Leicester City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Harry Winks Tottenham Permanent Tom Cannon Everton Permanent Conor Coady Wolves Permanent Stephy Mavididi Montpellier Permanent Mads Hermansen Brondby IF Permanent Yunus Akgun Galatasaray Loan Cesare Casadei Chelsea Loan Callum Doyle Man City Loan Issahaku Fatawu Sporting CP Loan

More additions could be on the way in January to boost their promotion hopes further - but sales may also need to be made as they continue to financially adapt to the Championship.

We take a look at six players who could leave Maresca's side in January.

Daniel Iversen

Iversen will want to be playing every week and it doesn't look as though he will get the opportunity to do that under Maresca.

The Daily Mail reported that Stoke City made an enquiry for him before they signed Mark Travers - and the Dane is believed to be surplus to requirements despite the fact that enquiry was rejected.

If an interested side can fund a permanent move for him in January, don't be surprised to see him go.

Danny Ward

Ward is in a similar situation to Iversen, with the Welshman likely to be keen to get as many first-team minutes under his belt as possible.

But with Mads Hermansen currently the first-choice stopper, he may have to rely on an injury crisis in the goalkeeping department to win more game time.

He won't want to do that though - and it would be difficult to see Leicester wanting to keep his salary on the wage bill if they can cash in on him.

Harry Souttar

Souttar's time at Leicester hasn't worked out for the best and he hasn't made a huge number of appearances this season despite their drop to second tier.

Making just one competitive appearance so far this term, he may push for a move away from the King Power Stadium in January if he isn't going to win much game time.

Wilfred Ndidi

Ndidi has reportedly been the subject of interest from several clubs in recent months.

Fabrizio Romano believes Leicester's Midlands rivals Nottingham Forest were interested in taking him to the City Ground - but Steve Cooper's side failed in their reported quest to get a deal over the line.

He has most recently attracted interest from FC Barcelona.

Marc Albrighton

Albrighton spent part of last season on loan at West Bromwich Albion and his game time in the league this term has been extremely limited.

If an offer comes in for him, it wouldn't be a shock to see the experienced winger depart.

He's been a great servant to the Foxes, but he probably isn't part of their long-term future.

Patson Daka

Daka, along with Ndidi, was linked with a move away from Leicester during the summer window.

And speculation about his future has continued since then, with Brentford reportedly taking an interest in him following the end of the previous window.

AC Milan are also interested - but they may need to cough up €29m to lure him away from the Midlands.