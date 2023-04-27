Ipswich Town can seal promotion to the Championship this Saturday when they face Exeter City at Portman Road.

The Tractor Boys have had an excellent campaign in League One, competing at the top end of the table for the whole of the season.

Kieran McKenna’s side have been in a constant duel with Plymouth and Sheffield Wednesday for a top-two spot, but with 16 points out of their last 18 available, Ipswich look on course to seal an automatic spot.

The 3-0 win over Barnsley on Tuesday night saw them stretch their gap to Sheffield Wednesday to four points with two games to go, so three points on Saturday or Wednesday failing to win their match and Ipswich would be a Championship side again.

Whichever league Ipswich are in next season they will be expected to have a busy summer, with incomings and outgoings. So, here at FLW we have looked at the players that are coming to the end of their contracts at the club.

Which Ipswich Town players are coming to the end of their contracts?

Massimo Luongo

Massimo Luongo joined Ipswich in the January transfer window on a free transfer after he left Championship club Middlesbrough.

The 30-year-old signed a contract until the end of the season and that is now coming to an end, with the club having no option to extend that deal.

Speaking in March, the midfielder wasn’t thinking beyond this season with his only thoughts about gaining promotion to the Championship.

He said, via BBC Sport: “The more you think about it, the more it stresses you out. I just need to be here at the moment," he said.

"I'm enjoying playing and that's all I can do. If it happens [that I stay next season], it happens. If it doesn't, I'll go and do it somewhere else. I want to play while my body lets me and hopefully, I've got a few more years - I think I do. Where? I don't know, but I'm going to push while I can.

"At an older age, I'm enjoying my football more now than when you're young and trying to prove yourself and survive in the game. I'm past that now."

Luongo has featured in 13 games for Ipswich, a run that goes all the way back to February. The midfielder has become an important part of the side, but there has been no update in regards to his immediate future.

Sone Aluko

Sone Aluko is coming to the end of his second season at the club after joining the Tractor Boys in the summer of 2021 on a free transfer.

In his time at the club, the attacker has made 55 appearances, with a goal contribution of just five.

Aluko has only started four games out of the 14 that he has appeared in, and despite being a regular at the start of the season, he has fallen down the pecking order at the club, with him not featuring in any of the last 13 matchday squads.

The club does have an option to extend his current deal by 12 months, but with him not featuring much at the age of 34, his time at the club may be coming to an end.

Joel Coleman

Joel Coleman is a player that is currently on the books at Ipswich, despite the fact that he hasn’t featured in a single game for the club this season.

The 27-year-old joined the Tractor Boys in November last year, when he was a free agent after leaving League Two side Rochdale.

It seems that Coleman was brought into the team as a goalkeeping backup, as Coleman has only appeared in a matchday squad three times, and they have come in the FA Cup and the EFL Trophy.

The goalkeeper signed a deal until the end of the season, and with no option to extend that deal, he is likely to depart the club this summer.

Nick Hayes

Nick Hayes is another goalkeeper who is coming to the end of his contract at the football club.

The 24-year-old originally came through the youth academy at Portman Road before he was released in 2018.

He had spells in non-league football before joining arch-rivals Norwich City, but he was only there for six months before he joined Salford City on a short-term deal.

He re-joined Ipswich in January 2022, but since joining the club, he has yet to make a first-team appearance. The closest he has gotten is appearing on the bench in the EFL Trophy and once in the EFL Cup.

Hayes’s contract expires this summer, and it is likely that he will depart once it is up.

Richard Keogh

Experienced defender Richard Keogh re-joined the club where he came through the academy in the summer of 2022.

Keogh came through the ranks at Ipswich before moving on to Stoke City in 2003. Nearly 20 years later, he re-signed for the club on a one-year deal.

Keogh was a free agent after leaving Blackpool, and McKenna signed the 36-year-old up. The defender has only appeared nine times in the league this season, with four of them coming as starts.

The 36-year-old appeared more regularly in the EFL Trophy and the FA Cup this season, and with him not making any of the recent Ipswich matchday squads, it looks likely the defender will leave the club this summer.

Kane Vincent-Young

Kane Vincent-Young is coming to the end of his deal at Portman Road; however the Tractor Boys do have an option to extend that deal by another 12 months.

The 27-year-old has appeared in 18 league games so far and did appear in all EFL Trophy games, as well as the one EFL Cup game and three FA Cup ties.

However, in this second half of the season, Vincent-Young has fallen down the pecking order at the club, with the likes of Wes Burns and Harry Clarke in front of him. The full-back has been limited to just one appearance in the last 18 games, and that was just a one-minute cameo.

So, it seems Vincent-Young’s time at the club is coming to an end despite the 12-month option.