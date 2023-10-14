Highlights Hull City has made an excellent start to the season and is currently sitting in ninth place in the Championship table with 17 points.

Hull City will have taken most teams by surprise this season, as they have made an excellent start to the new campaign.

The Tigers have been around the bottom half of the Championship for a while, and their poor start to last season resulted in the club bringing in Liam Rosenior as manager.

Rosenior has managed to make a good impact in his short time at the club, keeping Hull in the Championship last term and now making them a potential play-off contender over a single summer.

The Hull boss was busy in the summer making the necessary changes, and it seems to have worked, as Hull sits in the top half.

Where are Hull City in the Championship table?

Many people will have had Hull down as one of the early-season favourites to be relegated, but Rosenior’s men have taken no notice of that and are performing remarkably well.

The Tigers are sitting in ninth place with 17 points after 11 games. That means they are just a point outside the play-off places and have also lost just two of their league games so far.

Championship Table (As it stands w/c October 9th) Team P GD Pts 9 Hull City 11 2 17 10 Southampton 11 -4 17 11 West Brom 11 4 16 12 Swansea City 11 4 16 13 Coventry City 11 4 15 14 Bristol City 11 1 15 15 Millwall 11 -2 15 16 Middlesbrough 11 -1 14

Which 6 Hull City players are set to leave on a free next summer?

As we wait to see how their season continues to go, here we have looked at which Hull players are set to leave the club on a free transfer next summer…

Cyrus Christie

Christie has played for a host of sides in his long football career, with Hull being the latest as he joined the club on a free transfer in 2022.

The defender played a lot for the Tigers last season, and that has continued into this season, as Christie has played in nine of their 11 league games.

The 31-year-old hasn’t nailed down a regular spot in Rosenior’s team but is starting games and, when not, is coming off the bench to play. There is an option to extend the player’s contract for another year, but it is unclear if that will be taken up at this stage.

Matty Jacob

Jacob has been with Hull since joining the club’s academy at the under-nine level.

Jacob, who is naturally a left-back, signed his first professional contract in May 2019. He has been playing for Hull’s under-21s and has even captained the side on several occasions.

The young defender extended his stay at the club in March of this year, signing a new one-year deal. That means Jacob is now contracted to the club until the end of the 2023/24 season.

Greg Docherty

Docherty has been with Hull since 2020, as he joined the club from Scottish Premiership side Rangers.

The midfielder has featured heavily for Hull in his first three seasons at the club, making an impact at both ends of the pitch.

His start to this season has been put on hold, as he’s been injured for the majority of it, so his game time has been limited on his return.

As the season goes on, Docherty will hope to get more and more minutes under his belt to stake a claim as to why he should be offered a new contract, which ends in June 2024.

Adama Traore

Traore joined the Tigers in the summer of 2022, but last season was a struggle for the midfielder as he couldn’t get regular minutes, playing just 12 times in the Championship.

However, in the summer, there seems to have been a change, as Traore has now become a regular under Rosenior. The 28-year-old has played 10 times in the league so far and has netted in games against Stoke City and Millwall.

The midfielder has hit form at the right time, as at the end of this season, Traore is out of contract and will become a free agent unless he agrees to a new contract with the club.

Vaughn Covil

Covil joined Hull in 2022 after spending the first parts of his football career at Forest Green Rovers.

The 20-year-old seemed to catch the eye of the Tigers and has been on the club’s books for over a year now.

However, he has been limited to just a handful of appearances, with him yet to appear this season.

But the winger will hope to impress at any opportunity he gets, as his contract at the KCOM Stadium expires at the end of this season.

Aaron Connolly

Connolly only joined Hull in the summer transfer window just gone, but when he arrived from Brighton & Hove Albion, he signed a one-year contract.

The 23-year-old has started his Hull career in the best way, netting five goals in 11 Championship appearances.

Both he and Hull will hope his form continues, and as the season goes on, there can be an extension to his contract because, as it stands, he will leave for nothing at the end of this campaign.