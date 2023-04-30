Previously in relegation trouble, Gillingham's form in 2023 has allowed them to drag themselves away from the drop zone and into a much more comfortable position.

This form has probably allowed them to start planning early for next season, with the Gills likely to be looking at potential additions ahead of the summer transfer window.

Owner Brad Galinson will be desperate to put his stamp on the squad once again after enjoying a very busy January, with the number of signings they made in the winter potentially reducing the amount of business they need to conduct during the next window.

And there has been some promising news in recent times, with Glenn Morris and Shaun Morris putting pen to paper on new contracts as well as Max Ehmer. Cheye Alexander, meanwhile, had triggered an extension in his deal.

These extensions will give Neil Harris a clearer idea of what needs to happen when the summer comes along - but there's still a little bit of uncertainty with some first-teamers still set to leave Priestfield in the summer as things stand.

We take a look at those Gillingham players who are set to become free agents at the end of the season.

Gillingham's out of contract players

Alex MacDonald is one player that the Gills want to retain with the player currently in contract talks with the club - but he isn't certain to stay considering he's set to depart at the end of 2022/23.

Stuart O'Keefe is another player seemingly set to leave according to Transfermarkt, having put pen to paper on an extension back in 2021.

His game time has been limited this season, and it wouldn't be a shock if he moves on. It remains to be seen where he would head next if he is let go.

Ben Reeves and Jordan Green are two players that may follow O'Keefe out the door - and Scott Kashket's contract situation is currently unclear. If his deal ends this summer, he may not have done enough to earn fresh terms with just three goals and two assists to his name in all competitions this term.

David Tutonda's future may be in danger considering he hasn't exactly been a reliable figure this season - but at 27 - Harris may still feel that the left-back has more to give.

Lewis Page's deal certainly expires at the end of 2022/23 and it will be interesting to see what happens with his future considering he's made just two appearances since his arrival.

His performance levels in training could be crucial for his future at Priestfield.