Exeter City have enjoyed a successful first season back in League One.

The Grecians earned automatic promotion back to the third tier last year and have secured their position for another campaign with their performances.

Exeter are currently 14th in the table with just two games remaining.

The side is well clear of the relegation zone and has nothing left to play for as the season draws to a close.

Who could leave Exeter City this summer?

Going into the summer transfer window, we look at the players who could depart as a free agent when the campaign concludes in May…

Archie Collins

Collins has been offered a new deal by the club, but has yet to put pen to paper on an extension.

The 23-year-old has been a key figure for Exeter this season, playing in each of the team’s 44 games so far.

He has contributed four goals and two assists, so his absence would be felt if he did depart this summer.

Josh Key

Key has also been offered new terms but is still yet to sign a contract extension with Exeter.

Key has been similarly important to the club this season, contributing four goals and one assist from 40 appearances.

However, these could be his final couple of weeks as part of the team as the 23-year-old ponders his future.

Jamal Blackman

The goalkeeper’s contract is set to expire this summer with no indication that an extension is close.

Blackman has featured 37 times between the sticks for Exeter this season, but could be on his way to the exit door if a new deal cannot be agreed.

Jack Sparkes

Sparkes came through the ranks of the club’s academy before earning his breakthrough in 2017.

The 22-year-old has been an important player for Exeter this season, making 33 appearances.

However, no extension has yet been agreed meaning his time at the club could be coming to an end this summer.

Gary Woods

Wood was signed on a short-term deal in January until the end of the season.

The goalkeeper has made six league appearances for the team during that period, proving to be a useful addition to the squad.

Kevin McDonald

McDonald also joined the club for the remainder of the season in the January transfer window and has proven a useful squad player.

The 34-year-old has played 11 times in the league, including eight starts, and could be worth keeping in the squad beyond his current contract.